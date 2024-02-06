State of the City of Jackson — 2023

Many mayors give a state of the city address at the beginning of their new terms. I would like to provide a few state of Jackson comments.
During the last eight years I have been mayor, the Board of Aldermen and city staff have accomplished a lot, continuing our history of growth and expansion in the city.
We completed and opened the Civic Center and purchased the land around the civic center for additional park land. As part of this agreement, the Jackson School District received the Jackson Baseball Stadium and additional land. This partnership with the school resulted in the upgrade of the baseball field as well as the girls' softball field, including the adding of a bathroom and sidewalks to the park grounds. The Civic Center Digital sign is now in use because of generous donations. Plans are to add a pavilion and playground to the Civic Center grounds.
The trail system through Jackson has been expanded and a new walking bridge added, which are enjoyed by many. Improvements of the sidewalks on Main Street are underway and a study of future improvements is starting. Replacement of the two low water bridges is being completed.
In 2015, a water bond issue was passed for $11 million and is in the final years of the improvements and expansion. In 2021, the city implemented a reduction in electric rates by 10 to 15% for our customers. A new substation is being constructed on North Old Orchard for the growth of the area.
During this time, the roundabout was completed at Main and Hope Streets, as well as an additional roundabout at Main and Shawnee and a new lighted intersection at Main and Oak Hill, these improvements were guided by the comprehensive traffic study commissioned by the Board of Aldermen.
Additional guidance from the citizens was achieved by conducting a community-wide survey of priorities and needs. Our Facebook page for the city has over 9,000 followers to continue to improve communication and feedback.
A major partnership was formed with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce for retail expansion and the increased sales taxes that will result. A full-time retail director was hired and over 70 new brick and mortar businesses have been added during this time. Retail sales have grown 39% in the last five years from $224 million to $312 million at our present growth rate.
The Uptown Jackson District has a seen major revitalization with many new businesses and expanding events as well as cultural activities. Signage and additional landscaping is being planned.
I am proud a public safety sales tax was passed in 2018. This enabled the hiring of patrol officers, school resource officers, fire officers, and needed technical equipment purchases — as well as the operating costs of a new police station, of which the construction was paid for out of surplus funds. The rehab of the old Police/Fire Station will begin this year to provide the Fire Department a new home for the future.
Through cooperation with Cape Girardeau County, the city jail and dispatch operations were combined with the sheriff's department saving capital and operating costs. The county is beginning the construction of a new jail and the renovation of the old courthouse this year in Uptown Jackson. Included is the renovation of the fountain.
Through this time our population has grown to 16,000 and hundreds of new residences have been constructed.
In order to continue our progress of growth, I believe continuing some initiatives will be important as well as adding new ones.
We continue to be a key part of the regional economic development organization. The organization's expansion and development of a "go forward" strategic plan for SEMO Redi will be an exciting part of the future growth of the region. The City of Jackson has created a strategic development reserve for future city and regional economic development projects.
Focused efforts to improve and expand the city's infrastructure will continue. The next major strategic project will be the wastewater facilities upgrade and expansion. This multi-year project will be possible because of the passing last year of a $10 million bond issue by a 78% positive vote.
The completion of the Diverging Diamond at Center Junction improved the major entry way into Jackson. Continued emphasis will be placed on road improvements. New intersection upgrades including Donna Drive and East Jackson Blvd. and North High at Deerwood are in the planning stages. The Highway 61 North and replacement of the bridge over Hubble Creek will be a major MoDOT construction project this year and next.
Streetlights on East Jackson Blvd. are being planned, which will then complete the lighting of all the major roadways into the city.
The completion of fiber optics throughout Jackson is a major technology advancement for the city, including the free Wi-Fi planned for Uptown Jackson.
I believe an annexation strategy is an important priority for the coming years. The city should have a coherent strategy that outlines what our plans are for the growth of the city boundaries.
Very important is the changes needed to assure our desired growth. Infrastructure expansion, developers' partnerships, zoning requirements, and geographic analysis are examples of areas to be reviewed.
A major planning step is the Comprehensive Plan, which is under development presently.
A few comments on the financial heath of city. The city is in excellent financial position. The present financial position shows the city has $40 million of reserves and $9 million of debt; $30 million of the reserves is restricted for specific uses such as utilities and transportation and $10 million is unrestricted for major projects and reserves.
Finally, the COVID American Rescue package has provided the city an estimated $3 million. The Board of Aldermen are considering the best use for these funds, which must be allocated by 2024 and spent by the end of 2026. Economic development, community projects, trails/sidewalks and park improvements have been identified.
Going forward, as we have done in the past, a prioritization process will be used to determine the projects the annual revenue and surpluses will be used for.
In closing, the City of Jackson is doing very well, but as a friend of mine reminds those in his organization, "We can always do better."
Dwain Hahs is the mayor of Jackson.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.