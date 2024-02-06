State of the City of Jackson — 2023

Many mayors give a state of the city address at the beginning of their new terms. I would like to provide a few state of Jackson comments.

During the last eight years I have been mayor, the Board of Aldermen and city staff have accomplished a lot, continuing our history of growth and expansion in the city.

We completed and opened the Civic Center and purchased the land around the civic center for additional park land. As part of this agreement, the Jackson School District received the Jackson Baseball Stadium and additional land. This partnership with the school resulted in the upgrade of the baseball field as well as the girls' softball field, including the adding of a bathroom and sidewalks to the park grounds. The Civic Center Digital sign is now in use because of generous donations. Plans are to add a pavilion and playground to the Civic Center grounds.

The trail system through Jackson has been expanded and a new walking bridge added, which are enjoyed by many. Improvements of the sidewalks on Main Street are underway and a study of future improvements is starting. Replacement of the two low water bridges is being completed.

In 2015, a water bond issue was passed for $11 million and is in the final years of the improvements and expansion. In 2021, the city implemented a reduction in electric rates by 10 to 15% for our customers. A new substation is being constructed on North Old Orchard for the growth of the area.

During this time, the roundabout was completed at Main and Hope Streets, as well as an additional roundabout at Main and Shawnee and a new lighted intersection at Main and Oak Hill, these improvements were guided by the comprehensive traffic study commissioned by the Board of Aldermen.

Additional guidance from the citizens was achieved by conducting a community-wide survey of priorities and needs. Our Facebook page for the city has over 9,000 followers to continue to improve communication and feedback.

A major partnership was formed with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce for retail expansion and the increased sales taxes that will result. A full-time retail director was hired and over 70 new brick and mortar businesses have been added during this time. Retail sales have grown 39% in the last five years from $224 million to $312 million at our present growth rate.

The Uptown Jackson District has a seen major revitalization with many new businesses and expanding events as well as cultural activities. Signage and additional landscaping is being planned.

I am proud a public safety sales tax was passed in 2018. This enabled the hiring of patrol officers, school resource officers, fire officers, and needed technical equipment purchases — as well as the operating costs of a new police station, of which the construction was paid for out of surplus funds. The rehab of the old Police/Fire Station will begin this year to provide the Fire Department a new home for the future.

Through cooperation with Cape Girardeau County, the city jail and dispatch operations were combined with the sheriff's department saving capital and operating costs. The county is beginning the construction of a new jail and the renovation of the old courthouse this year in Uptown Jackson. Included is the renovation of the fountain.

Through this time our population has grown to 16,000 and hundreds of new residences have been constructed.

In order to continue our progress of growth, I believe continuing some initiatives will be important as well as adding new ones.