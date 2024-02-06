State of the city address -- part 3: Economic development

Every $1 of Houck complex initial capital investment will lead to $1.33 in added sales throughout the county.

The complex will bring $31 million in added income via short-term capital spending and long-term visitor spending through 2033.

The renovated stadium will produce an increase in out-of-county visitors, with an annual impact of $244,000 in increased visitor spending (from current $775 thousand per year to a projected $1 million).

In various ways, all of these city partners are directly targeting the concerns highlighted by the various economic development studies. Financial support and other involvement by the city is ongoing, and essential. Other areas of the state and country have used this strategic and collaborative focus to see vast growth over time, and it is desperately needed in our area as well.

City departments

The city's Community Development Department, Parks and Rec Department and the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport all play vital roles in various aspects of the economic development in the city.

The Community Development Department is on the front lines of interaction with development and projects in the city and in assisting with the permitting and financial planning needed to get those projects done. This department also works with property owners to renovate, sell or tear down derelict properties, which also opens up cleared lots for new development. This information and much more can be found at cityofcape.org/development.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department also plays an important role in the city's economic development. Often working hand in hand with VisitCape, the Parks and Rec team plans and attracts major events to our city and provides the facilities, programming and tournaments that are enjoyed by thousands of residents and visitors every year. These quality of life initiatives are incredibly important investments to both our region and the city's bottom line. Please visit visitcape.com or cityofcape.org/parks to see all the events and offerings happening in our city parks and facilities.

The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, FlyCGI, is vital to the growth and development of our city and the region. In 2019, Cape's voters renewed a quarter-cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax in part to help provide funding for a new terminal and other improvements. In addition to state and federal funding, that revenue source will create a new facility to encourage future growth. The Taxiway B reconstruction is complete, and new T-hangers and the passenger terminal building are slated for completion by June 2024.

Currently, there are 12 weekly round-trip flights to Nashville International Airport. Our airport also averages 250 operations per day, which include military flights, corporate aircraft and flight training through four flight instruction schools, including SEMO's growing pilot program. Over 1,300 gallons of fuel are sold per day at the Cape Regional Airport, generating more than $5,000 in sales per day. Much more can be found at flycgi.com.

City economic development tools

In conjunction with the city's Finance and Community Development Departments, the city administration is charged with the development of strategic financial goals seen in the annual budget. Vital to this work is fiscal planning and forecasting, while taking into account the needed investments in public safety, infrastructure and quality of life issues. In addition to our general sales tax, various voter-approved tax initiatives like the Parks, Recreation and Stormwater Sales Tax (PRS), Capital Improvement Sales Tax (CIST) and Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) have generated funding for many large scale improvements to the city.

Tax incentives are also an important tool all communities have to help generate new economic development. These incentives have been used in Cape for many different projects over time. Please go to cityofcape.org/taxes to see an interactive map and more information of all current city taxing districts.

The most recent project involving incentives is the mall redevelopment project. Final approvals for the development agreement were made on Oct. 16 -- the major terms of the $104 million agreement include private funding of approximately $55 million, and an incentives package of approximately $49 million. This package includes Tax Increment Financing (TIF) of $18 million, a Community Improvement District (CID) to generate $18 million, and Transportation Development District (TDD) to generate $13 million.

Important points in the Mall Redevelopment Agreement include:

TIF, CID and TDD revenues may only be used for reimbursements of costs relating to the mall and its lot, not to the outlying parcels.

TIF, CID and TDD revenues will not take away from current funding for local city services and are projected to greatly add to that funding over time.

The agreement stops the impact of the mall's plummeting property value. Taxing districts will be "made whole" if assessed values drop below initial assessments.

If the mall is sold within 10 years, the agreement would require a share in incentives proceeds to go back to the city and various other taxing districts.

The mall redevelopment project satisfies the "but for" clause required by the State of Missouri, meaning redevelopment at this scale would not happen without these incentives.

If it once again becomes a prominent regional attraction, the mall will be an important piece of the city's economic development portfolio, since it contributes to jobs, quality of life issues, and tax revenue to the city that contributes funding for essential services. Our critical city functions of police, fire, street and park maintenance in the General Fund are supported primarily by general sales taxes. This is how the city pays employees and provides annual department expenses, necessary supplies and equipment.

There is an important relationship between the health of the retail economy and that of the city government. Retail is not the only sector that is needed for economic health, however. Tourism, education and workforce training, industrial growth, and housing are just some of the other sectors that contribute to that health as well. It is incumbent upon the City of Cape to use these incentives as a way to encourage strategic development, while ensuring there is overall benefit to the city and the community at large.

Conclusions

All of the city's key focus areas in this state of the city series (infrastructure, safety and economy) impact each other and our daily quality of life. Just as a growing economy creates jobs and supports essential services, a safe and vibrant city attracts people, businesses and industries that provide that growth.

Economic vitality in our city and region depends on sound strategies and productive partnerships. The city is eager to work more closely with our city and regional partners in both the private and public sectors -- to fully realize the potential and opportunities we all see here in this great City of Cape Girardeau.

Stacy Kinder is mayor of Cape Girardeau.