Start anew in the New Year

Whoever said the older you get, the faster time flies sure wasn't lying. Doesn't it seem like we just rang in 2017 an eye blink ago? And yet here we already are -- in 2018. Every new year elicits expectations of starting anew -- new beginnings, new opportunities, new horizons. Rare is the person who views the annual turn of the calendar as just another day. How long those expectations last is a discussion for another day, but most find themselves excited at the onset about another opportunity to start fresh. In actuality, we have an opportunity to start fresh every day; we really do not have to wait until Jan. 1. Nonetheless, something about a new year gets us excited in a way unsurpassed by any other time of year.

Looking back usually goes hand in hand with looking ahead. The start of another year is a time to reflect, too. What were the good, the bad, the ugly of the previous year? What goals did we set that we failed to achieve? Why did we fall short? What does it all say about us?

As American citizens, we just had a year that shined a spotlight on each of us. It challenged us and our relationships with others, for sure. It drew some closer and separated others altogether. The year's political climate, for example, was frightening for some, entertaining for others and divisive for most. If the expression "never a dull moment" had ever been retired as cliche, the inauguration of President Donald Trump definitely resurrected it.

Phrases like "fake news," "sexual harassment," "impeach him," "Russian collusion," "tax reform" and "take a knee" are all associated with 2017. Who knows what 2018 will bring? But if 2017 is any indication, it's going to be a wild ride.

Prayerfully, it will be an enjoyable one. Prayerfully, the media will be more interested in taking the truth to people than taking sides. Prayerfully, we will get through a week without hearing of sexual harassment allegations -- people accused of violating others' bodies and thus, damaging the public's trust. Prayerfully, those who can't come to grips with Trump's election will quit calling for his impeachment, and those who cannot swallow Hillary's defeat will stop hyping the Russia witch hunt. Prayerfully, the new tax law will be the boost to the middle class we have been promised. And prayerfully, NFL competition will once again be game time and not spit the U.S. in the face time.

Above these prayers is my prayer that we would not look to politics to find our hope. That hope should come from a God who knows us and loves us anyway and a family who does the same.