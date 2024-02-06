Standing with our men and women in blue

National Police Week is an important opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to our men and women in blue who serve our communities. Here in southern Missouri, we have the utmost respect for our local law enforcement. We know that when an emergency strikes, they will rush in to save lives when everyone else is running away. Southern Missouri is a safe and great place to raise a family thanks to our men and women in blue.

Working in law enforcement isn't easy. It's an inherently dangerous -- and often thankless -- job. Because of that, many law enforcement agencies are facing severe staffing shortages and struggling to get the resources they need to purchase lifesaving equipment, conduct training, and more. So you would think that we would be doing everything possible to make their jobs easier and more desirable to keep our communities safe. But radical Squad Democrats are actually doing the opposite. At every turn, they choose to demonize the police in their nonsensical quest to defund -- or even abolish -- law enforcement. It's stupid, it's dangerous, and it needs to be strongly opposed.

In honor of National Police Week, House Republicans passed a series of common sense, pro-law enforcement bills that showed Congress' support for these heroes. The bills I supported included a resolution memorializing our fallen heroes, a resolution denouncing defunding the police, and a bill to make assaulting a police officer a deportable offense. Sounds pretty noncontroversial, right? But with the radical Squad Democrats who now make up the majority of the Washington Democrat party, there was plenty of pushback. We saw 120 Democrats -- more than half of the House Democrat Caucus -- fail to support a simple resolution denouncing efforts to defund the police. In addition, 80% of House Democrats opposed making the crime of assaulting a police officer a deportable offense. Most shamefully, two radical Squad Democrats -- including U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (Mo.) -- couldn't find it in themselves to support a resolution to honor our fallen heroes. This includes law enforcement officers from Missouri, including Bonne Terre Police Officer Lane Burns, whose life was tragically cut short in March 2022. That's right -- Leftists used National Police Week as an opportunity to advance their dangerous defund the police agenda. It's disgraceful.