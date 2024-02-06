All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionOctober 9, 2024

Smith: Standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel

Israel faces a massive ballistic missile strike from Iran, marking the second large-scale attack in a year. As tensions rise, the U.S. must reconsider its strategy to support its key ally.

Jason Smith avatar
Jason Smith

On Oct. 1, the entire population of Israel was urged to immediately rush into bomb shelters to seek safety from the nearly 200 ballistic missiles launched by the evil Iranian regime. The massive ballistic missile strike came shortly after two terrorists carried out a shooting and stabbing attack that killed seven innocent people and injured eight others in Tel Aviv, Israel. One of the victims of the terror attack was a mother who was killed while shielding her nine-month-old child from gunfire. My heart goes out to the families of the victims. I am keeping them – as well as all Israeli citizens – in my prayers during these dangerous times.

I’m incredibly relieved that Israel was able to intercept the majority of the ballistic missiles. But the massive attack was a startling reminder of the major threat Iran and its terror groups pose to our greatest ally. This attack came almost exactly one year after the deadliest terror attack in Israel’s history on Oct. 7, 2023.

Over the last year, Israel has faced two direct, large-scale attacks from Iran. It has also been under near-constant attack by the Iranian regime’s terror proxies, including Hezbollah, Hamas, and Houthi rebels – a Yemen-based terror group that has also launched strikes against U.S. forces. Let me be clear: Israel has every right to do what’s necessary to keep its people safe, whether it’s holding Iran accountable for its sponsorship of terror, wiping out Palestinian terror groups, or launching military operations to take out Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

Iran and its terror proxies would not be launching these major attacks against Israel if former President Donald Trump was in office. His support for Israel was ironclad. The U.S. was feared by our enemies and respected by our allies under his leadership. Whether it was scrapping the dangerous Iran Nuclear Deal, putting sanctions on Iran, or taking out Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, his maximum pressure campaign against the evil regime was incredibly successful. Unfortunately, the Biden-Harris administration scrapped Trump’s effective strategy.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In September 2023, the Biden-Harris administration unfroze $6 billion that was held in Qatar and made it available to Iran. A month later, the Biden-Harris administration allowed the lapse of the United Nation’s missile and long-range drone embargo on Iran. And since the Biden-Harris administration reversed Trump’s economy-crippling sanctions on Iran, the evil regime has made roughly $100 billion through global oil sales. This appeasement campaign must come to an end.

The Republican-led House has advanced numerous pieces of legislation to counter Iran — something the administration has completely failed to do. We passed legislation to impose sanctions on a broad range of activities that support Iran’s missile and drone program. We advanced a bill to sanction financial backers of Hamas and several other terror groups. In addition, we passed a measure to block Iran from accessing the $6 billion being held in Qatar and to permanently freeze $10 billion in sanctioned Iranian assets in Iraq. Importantly, we also passed legislation to give Congress the opportunity to review and disapprove of any Iran sanctions relief proposal from the president, including for a nuclear deal.

In Congress, I will continue fighting to ensure the U.S. provides Israel — our greatest ally — the resources it needs to defend itself from Iran and its terror proxies. I will also continue working to bring back Trump’s incredibly successful maximum pressure campaign against the Iranian regime — the world’s number one state sponsor of terror.

Jason Smith (R-MO) represents the eighth congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 10
VintageNOW set to unleash captivating performances
OpinionOct. 10
Our Opinion: Award recognizes outstanding public library
OpinionOct. 10
Our Opinion: Survivor Stories highlights courage, grace and ...
OpinionOct. 10
Speak Out: Death penalty, presidential politics, new Missour...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Thiessen: Why isn’t Trump deploying Nikki Haley on the campaign trail?
OpinionOct. 10
Thiessen: Why isn’t Trump deploying Nikki Haley on the campaign trail?
Goldberg: Would the Republican Party survive a Trump defeat?
OpinionOct. 10
Goldberg: Would the Republican Party survive a Trump defeat?
Prayer 10-10-24
OpinionOct. 10
Prayer 10-10-24
Paid Election Letter: The state of the 8th
OpinionOct. 9
Paid Election Letter: The state of the 8th
Speak Out: Compliments on the new Southeast Missourian website
OpinionOct. 9
Speak Out: Compliments on the new Southeast Missourian website
Lowry: Dockworkers for economic stagnation
OpinionOct. 9
Lowry: Dockworkers for economic stagnation
Prayer 10-9-24
OpinionOct. 9
Prayer 10-9-24
Our Opinion: How to help Hurricane Helene victims as they face the long road to recovery
OpinionOct. 8
Our Opinion: How to help Hurricane Helene victims as they face the long road to recovery
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy