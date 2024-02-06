Smith: Standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel

On Oct. 1, the entire population of Israel was urged to immediately rush into bomb shelters to seek safety from the nearly 200 ballistic missiles launched by the evil Iranian regime. The massive ballistic missile strike came shortly after two terrorists carried out a shooting and stabbing attack that killed seven innocent people and injured eight others in Tel Aviv, Israel. One of the victims of the terror attack was a mother who was killed while shielding her nine-month-old child from gunfire. My heart goes out to the families of the victims. I am keeping them – as well as all Israeli citizens – in my prayers during these dangerous times.

I’m incredibly relieved that Israel was able to intercept the majority of the ballistic missiles. But the massive attack was a startling reminder of the major threat Iran and its terror groups pose to our greatest ally. This attack came almost exactly one year after the deadliest terror attack in Israel’s history on Oct. 7, 2023.

Over the last year, Israel has faced two direct, large-scale attacks from Iran. It has also been under near-constant attack by the Iranian regime’s terror proxies, including Hezbollah, Hamas, and Houthi rebels – a Yemen-based terror group that has also launched strikes against U.S. forces. Let me be clear: Israel has every right to do what’s necessary to keep its people safe, whether it’s holding Iran accountable for its sponsorship of terror, wiping out Palestinian terror groups, or launching military operations to take out Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

Iran and its terror proxies would not be launching these major attacks against Israel if former President Donald Trump was in office. His support for Israel was ironclad. The U.S. was feared by our enemies and respected by our allies under his leadership. Whether it was scrapping the dangerous Iran Nuclear Deal, putting sanctions on Iran, or taking out Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, his maximum pressure campaign against the evil regime was incredibly successful. Unfortunately, the Biden-Harris administration scrapped Trump’s effective strategy.