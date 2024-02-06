Stacey Abrams and the perils of hagiography

This shouldn't be happening to Stacey Abrams, not after all that has been invested into her budding political super stardom.

New York Magazine wondered in its 2019 profile of Abrams whether she'd run for governor, senator, vice president or president — the world was her oyster. Vogue asked, "Can Stacey Abrams save American democracy?" A Washington Post Magazine piece about her included an arty picture of her staring off into the distance wearing what looked like a superhero's cape.

Abrams has been widely celebrated in the years since her first run for Georgia governor in 2018, which she, of course, lost. Like former President Donald Trump, though, she managed to spin away her defeat to the satisfaction of her supporters as a result of nefarious forces beyond her control.

The narrative about her has been that she's fighting a righteous battle against the voter suppression that denied her rightful victory, and — as a charismatic figure of unbounded talent — she's heading for bigger and better things than narrow defeats in statewide elections.

As it happens, she may be headed for an even less narrow defeat in exactly the same statewide election. She's trailing in almost all the polls in her rematch with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Although it's not out of the question that she mounts a comeback, she's a decided underdog.

Come November, she may look more like Beto O'Rourke than Barack Obama.

All the hagiography never grappled with the reality of her defeat in 2018, instead taking for granted her version that unfair voting restrictions sank her. Nor did it sufficiently take into account what is usually required to get elected statewide in Georgia as a Democrat, which is either some crossover appeal or, failing that, genuine once-in-a-generation political talent.