Our Opinion: St. Louis Symphony returning to River Campus

For many years, the renowned St. Louis Symphony has performed in Cape Girardeau, entertaining its audiences with world-class renditions of classical masterpieces.

The symphony will return Wednesday, Oct. 30, with a 7:30 p.m. concert in Bedell Performance Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus.

The progam will consist of Samuel Coleride-Taylor's "Ballade", Edvard Grieg's "Peer Gynt Suite No. 1" and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's "Symphony No. 5".