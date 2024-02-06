All sections
OpinionOctober 25, 2024

Our Opinion: St. Louis Symphony returning to River Campus

The St. Louis Symphony returns to Cape Girardeau's River Campus on Oct. 30, featuring works by Coleridge-Taylor, Grieg, and Tchaikovsky. Tickets available at the River Campus box office.

story image illustation

For many years, the renowned St. Louis Symphony has performed in Cape Girardeau, entertaining its audiences with world-class renditions of classical masterpieces.

The symphony will return Wednesday, Oct. 30, with a 7:30 p.m. concert in Bedell Performance Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus.

The progam will consist of Samuel Coleride-Taylor's "Ballade", Edvard Grieg's "Peer Gynt Suite No. 1" and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's "Symphony No. 5".

We thank EBO MD for sponsoring this culturally enriching event.

Tickets are available through the River Campus box office.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

