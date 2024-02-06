Our Opinion: St. Louis Symphony returning to River Campus

For many years, the renowned St. Louis Symphony has performed in Cape Girardeau, entertaining its audiences with world-class renditions of classical masterpieces.
The symphony will return Wednesday, Oct. 30, with a 7:30 p.m. concert in Bedell Performance Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus.
The progam will consist of Samuel Coleride-Taylor's "Ballade", Edvard Grieg's "Peer Gynt Suite No. 1" and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's "Symphony No. 5".
We thank EBO MD for sponsoring this culturally enriching event.
Tickets are available through the River Campus box office.
