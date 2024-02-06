Spotify shouldn't accept the premises of the cancelers

There have been many unpleasant paid jobs throughout history, from executioner to leech collector to nit-picker. Now, to this litany of gruesome and onerous work, must be added being employed by Spotify in the 21st century.

The CEO of the streaming company, besieged by a highly motivated cancellation mob out for podcaster Joe Rogan's scalp, apologized to his employees in a statement for "the way The Joe Rogan Experience controversy continues to impact each of you."

According to Daniel Ek, the Spotify team has been left "feeling drained, frustrated and unheard." Yes, following inane and hysterical commentary on Twitter, Instagram, and other social media platforms about the alleged evils of a podcaster who interviews people and listens to their views, then posts the recordings for other people to listen to as they choose, must be wrenching.

To his credit, Ek hasn't canceled Rogan and he backed free speech, although from a defensive crouch. Indeed, his groveling, cant-filled missive is characteristic of such statements by organizations under pressure to suppress unwelcome views. They almost always accept the premises of the cancelers and treat the aggrieved as delicate hothouse plants on the verge of collapse if they don't get their way.

Is it too much, for once, for people in a position of supposed authority to tell the offended to get over it and buck up like adults living in a free society? Ek's statement suggests the answer is still "no."

He assured Spotify employees that he's thinking about "what additional steps we can take to further balance creator expression with user safety." He promised to consult outside experts on this question. He also pledged to devote $100 million, equal to the amount Spotify spent on its licensing agreement for Rogan's podcast, on licensing, developing, and marketing music and audio content from "historically marginalized groups."