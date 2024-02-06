SportsPlex plays key role in boosting region's economy

I'm always a bit hesitant of public-private partnerships. Not to say they are all bad. However, when you consider a proposal, whether it's tax credits to rehab an older building or sales tax for new facilities, it's important to consider the entire package.
1) Could this project be completed on its own without special incentives?
2) Does the project provide real economic benefits to the local economy beyond one-time benefits such as construction jobs? For example, will it expand the ecnomic picture or replace existing business?
3) Will the partnership require more than an initial investment to stay in operation?
4) Are both the private enterprise and the public entity comfortable with the relationship, and was it a transparent process?
Of course there are other factors, however: the exercise of evaluating a project should consider these pillars at a minimum.
That is what leads me to this column. In today's newspaper you will find the Progress edition of B Magazine, a regional business publication for the area.
The lead story reviews the new economic warrior -- sports tourism and the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex. Sports tourism has become a significant component of the economy and drives retail, hotel and restaurant spending by visitors.
The newspaper has written about the sportsplex before, covering why it was important and how private businesses have partnered with the city to make it work.
However, the facility is more than a recruiting tool for the city or quality of life issue for current residents. It's playing a vital role in our economy.
Recently the Southeast Missourian editorial board met with city manager Scott Meyer and then-mayor Harry Rediger. Meyer said that previously people came to Cape Girardeau primarily for shopping. Now, more people are coming to town for events. Retail, hotel and restaurant receipts receive the added benefit of the tourism. It's added spending coming from people outside of Cape Girardeau.
"In fiscal year 2017, according to analysis by the Missouri Division of Tourism, total tourism expenditures in Cape Girardeau County exceeded $194 million and accounted for 4,449 jobs," wrote Jon K. Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and co-president of Rust Communications. "The exact portion of that spend on sports tourism is complicated to assess, but it's growing."
Rust also wrote that a volleyball tournament held at the sportsplex pumped $76,000 directly into the economy. And that was not considering a multiplier effect.
I encourage you to read the full story for more information, but clearly the business of sports has become a money mover for Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area. It's an example of a good public-private partnership.
Lucas Presson is the assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian and publisher of B Magazine.
