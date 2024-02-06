SportsPlex plays key role in boosting region's economy

I'm always a bit hesitant of public-private partnerships. Not to say they are all bad. However, when you consider a proposal, whether it's tax credits to rehab an older building or sales tax for new facilities, it's important to consider the entire package.

1) Could this project be completed on its own without special incentives?

2) Does the project provide real economic benefits to the local economy beyond one-time benefits such as construction jobs? For example, will it expand the ecnomic picture or replace existing business?

3) Will the partnership require more than an initial investment to stay in operation?

4) Are both the private enterprise and the public entity comfortable with the relationship, and was it a transparent process?

Of course there are other factors, however: the exercise of evaluating a project should consider these pillars at a minimum.

That is what leads me to this column. In today's newspaper you will find the Progress edition of B Magazine, a regional business publication for the area.

The lead story reviews the new economic warrior -- sports tourism and the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex. Sports tourism has become a significant component of the economy and drives retail, hotel and restaurant spending by visitors.

The newspaper has written about the sportsplex before, covering why it was important and how private businesses have partnered with the city to make it work.