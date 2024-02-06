All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionApril 28, 2018

SportsPlex plays key role in boosting region's economy

I'm always a bit hesitant of public-private partnerships. Not to say they are all bad. However, when you consider a proposal, whether it's tax credits to rehab an older building or sales tax for new facilities, it's important to consider the entire package...

Lucas Presson avatar
Lucas Presson
Sikeston's Zaria Blissett (19) hits a ball past Jackson's Mackenzie Stoner (20) Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, during a SEMO Conference Tournament semifinal match at the Cape SportsPlex in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Sikeston's Zaria Blissett (19) hits a ball past Jackson's Mackenzie Stoner (20) Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, during a SEMO Conference Tournament semifinal match at the Cape SportsPlex in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Chris Pobst/Standard Democrat

I'm always a bit hesitant of public-private partnerships. Not to say they are all bad. However, when you consider a proposal, whether it's tax credits to rehab an older building or sales tax for new facilities, it's important to consider the entire package.

1) Could this project be completed on its own without special incentives?

2) Does the project provide real economic benefits to the local economy beyond one-time benefits such as construction jobs? For example, will it expand the ecnomic picture or replace existing business?

3) Will the partnership require more than an initial investment to stay in operation?

4) Are both the private enterprise and the public entity comfortable with the relationship, and was it a transparent process?

Of course there are other factors, however: the exercise of evaluating a project should consider these pillars at a minimum.

That is what leads me to this column. In today's newspaper you will find the Progress edition of B Magazine, a regional business publication for the area.

The lead story reviews the new economic warrior -- sports tourism and the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex. Sports tourism has become a significant component of the economy and drives retail, hotel and restaurant spending by visitors.

The newspaper has written about the sportsplex before, covering why it was important and how private businesses have partnered with the city to make it work.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

However, the facility is more than a recruiting tool for the city or quality of life issue for current residents. It's playing a vital role in our economy.

Recently the Southeast Missourian editorial board met with city manager Scott Meyer and then-mayor Harry Rediger. Meyer said that previously people came to Cape Girardeau primarily for shopping. Now, more people are coming to town for events. Retail, hotel and restaurant receipts receive the added benefit of the tourism. It's added spending coming from people outside of Cape Girardeau.

"In fiscal year 2017, according to analysis by the Missouri Division of Tourism, total tourism expenditures in Cape Girardeau County exceeded $194 million and accounted for 4,449 jobs," wrote Jon K. Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and co-president of Rust Communications. "The exact portion of that spend on sports tourism is complicated to assess, but it's growing."

Rust also wrote that a volleyball tournament held at the sportsplex pumped $76,000 directly into the economy. And that was not considering a multiplier effect.

I encourage you to read the full story for more information, but clearly the business of sports has become a money mover for Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area. It's an example of a good public-private partnership.

In addition to the sports tourism story, there are several interesting features in the 88-page publication worth your time to read.

  • Southeast Missouri State has hired a new dean for the College of Business. In an interview with Mia Pohlman, the incoming dean shares why he accepted the role and will be moving to Cape Girardeau.
  • The chief operating officer at Southwest Airlines is a native of the area. We covered a recent talk he gave at Codefi in Cape Girardeau.
  • And yours truly wrote a column about performance evaluation based on the Harvard Business Review story and leadership talk by Marcus Buckingham.

All this along with more than 40 features about area businesses.

To receive future editions of B Magazine, visit rustmedia.com/bmagazine or call 388-3680.

Lucas Presson is the assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian and publisher of B Magazine.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 29
Goldberg: What if most Americans aren't bitterly divided?
OpinionNov. 29
Prayer 11-29-24
OpinionNov. 28
Our Opinion: Holiday events add to the season's excitement
OpinionNov. 28
Speak Out: Debate on tariffs, political loyalty, and economi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Flowers: Wandering in the wilderness for four years not appealing
OpinionNov. 27
Flowers: Wandering in the wilderness for four years not appealing
Prayer 11-27-24
OpinionNov. 27
Prayer 11-27-24
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Chiefs o-line issues, tax policies and election drama
OpinionNov. 26
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Chiefs o-line issues, tax policies and election drama
Thiessen: Biden should pardon Trump
OpinionNov. 26
Thiessen: Biden should pardon Trump
Hanson: The Trump counterrevolution is a return to sanity
OpinionNov. 26
Hanson: The Trump counterrevolution is a return to sanity
Prayer 11-26-24
OpinionNov. 26
Prayer 11-26-24
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Trump nominations, liberal policies, Cape police reports, and the attack on hemp
OpinionNov. 25
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Trump nominations, liberal policies, Cape police reports, and the attack on hemp
Our Opinion: Zonta honorees exemplify service to others
OpinionNov. 25
Our Opinion: Zonta honorees exemplify service to others
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy