Sports and politics need a divorce

Sports and politics are a large part of American culture; I understand that, but I'm fed up with the marriage of the two. Wasn't there a time when we tuned into athletics to enjoy healthy competition, cheer for our favorite teams, and get away from the seriousness of life we're forced to confront every day? Not that we don't take our sports seriously. We do. But it's a different kind of serious.

Nowadays, we can't watch a sports contest or listen to sports analysts without being subjected to protests of White House invites, disinvites, and wouldn't-come-even if-President Trump-did-invites. It's ridiculous. It's to the point no one can discuss a series -- the NBA championship series, for example -- without someone decrying that he wouldn't watch those spoiled brats to save his life or blasting a fan with, "Why would you watch those players who dishonor President Trump?" Meanwhile, you're thinking, "I just want to watch the game!"

I do get it, though. In fact, no way was I going to cheer for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. Why? Well, first, I don't cheer for any team LeBron James is on. As anyone who knows me knows, I'm straight-up #AnybodyButLeBron! I'm an unashamed, unapologetic, unrelenting LeBron "hatah." It's the source of many jokes and laughs. It's not personal. It's sports. And it is what it is. Second, I'm not happy that LeBron is using his platform to attack the president.

Then there's the Golden State Warriors, starting with Coach Steve Kerr, whom I loved along with the rest of the Chicago Bulls back in Michael Jordan's day. Kerr has taken to being a political commenter committed to giving his take on Trump, and some of his players have followed suit. So I really didn't want to root for Golden State, either. The team got my "support," however, because...well, #AnybodyButLeBron. Actually, they didn't get my support; they were just recipients of my anti-support -- of LeBron.

So I get it. I do.

But you see what I mean? Whereas it was all fun and games at one time -- my sentiment against one team and cheering-on of another -- it's become political. Player interviews are no longer just about what happened on the court or field or ice. They're about President Trump and the NFL. They're about kneeling during the national anthem. They're about who will attend the White House celebration if their team wins the series--even asking that question of an NBA player whose team was getting shellacked and went on to get swept in four consecutive games {{LeBron James and the Cavs cough, cough}}.