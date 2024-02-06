American patriotism filled the grandstand of Arena Park in Cape Girardeau Wednesday evening.

Following the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band's performance of patriotic music the Southeast Missourian recognized Raymond G. Buhs as the 16th recipient of the Spirit of America Award.

Buhs, 92, represents all that we love about the Greatest Generation.

Though his remarks were short and simple, the message was important nonetheless.

"Needless to say, the last four days I don't know if I'm coming or going," Buhs said before the crowd at the Arena Grandstand. "I was just so shocked, never dreaming I would receive these kind of honors."

With his wife and daughter sitting a few feet away and family and friends gathered in the audience, the World War II and Korean War veteran reinforced a message of giving back to country.

"I appreciate this so much. I just want to remind you, yes we all owe something to our community, to our church, to our schools, and so on and so forth. I believe that. And I believe most of us do give something back. There's always room for improvement. I just like to say thank you to everyone."

This was a message of service above self. Give something back to a country that has given us so much already. It's what the Spirit of America Award represents. People who do the right thing, for the right reasons, and without expectation of any worldly recognition.