American patriotism filled the grandstand of Arena Park in Cape Girardeau Wednesday evening.
Following the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band's performance of patriotic music the Southeast Missourian recognized Raymond G. Buhs as the 16th recipient of the Spirit of America Award.
Buhs, 92, represents all that we love about the Greatest Generation.
Though his remarks were short and simple, the message was important nonetheless.
"Needless to say, the last four days I don't know if I'm coming or going," Buhs said before the crowd at the Arena Grandstand. "I was just so shocked, never dreaming I would receive these kind of honors."
With his wife and daughter sitting a few feet away and family and friends gathered in the audience, the World War II and Korean War veteran reinforced a message of giving back to country.
"I appreciate this so much. I just want to remind you, yes we all owe something to our community, to our church, to our schools, and so on and so forth. I believe that. And I believe most of us do give something back. There's always room for improvement. I just like to say thank you to everyone."
This was a message of service above self. Give something back to a country that has given us so much already. It's what the Spirit of America Award represents. People who do the right thing, for the right reasons, and without expectation of any worldly recognition.
The other nominees for the 2018 Spirit of America Award included: Drs. Bert and Mary Ann Kellerman, Jim Maevers, James Blair Moran, Dr. Frank Nickell, Narvol A. Randol Jr., Tony Smee and Carroll Williams. Each one could have been selected the recipient of the award, all contributing to their community and country in different yet important ways.
Past Spirit of America Award winners include: Pete Poe (2017), Jim Bollinger (2016), Jerry Ford (2015), Mary Kasten (2014), Kenneth Bender (2013), Kent Zickfield (2012), David Hitt (2011), Rob Callahan (2010), Harry Rediger (2009), Jane Randol Jackson (2008), James Harnes Sr. (2007), Neal Edwards (2006), Melvin Gateley (2005), Dr. Dan Cotner (2004) and John "Doc" Yallaly (2003).
Our hope is that the nominations serve as inspiration to all and a nudge to look for opportunities and serve. Whether it's military, community, business leadership and entrepreneurship or another pillar of service, each of us has a platform and opportunity.
Independence Day is a reminder of God's love and provision. The follow quotes give credence to the importance faith played in the lives of our Founders.
"I have lived, Sir, a long time, and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth -- that God governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without His notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without his aid?" -- Benjamin Franklin, June 28, 1787 at the Constitutional Convention.
"No people can be bound to acknowledge and adore the Invisible Hand which conducts the affairs of men more than those of the United States. Every step by which they have advanced to the character of an independent nation seems to have been distinguished by some token of providential agency." -- George Washington, April 30, 1789 in his first Inaugural Address.
"You have the highest of human trusts committed to your care. Providence has showered on this favored land blessings without number, and has chosen you as the guardians of freedom, to preserve it for the benefit of the human race. May He who holds in His hands the destinies of nations make you worthy of the favors He has bestowed, and enable you, with pure hearts and hands and sleepless vigilance, to guard and defend to the end of time the great charge He has committed to your keeping." -- President Andrew Jackson, March 4, 1837, in his "Farewell Address."
"Intelligence, patriotism, Christianity, and a firm reliance on Him who has never yet forsaken this favored land are still competent to adjust in the best way all our present difficulty." -- Abraham Lincoln on March 4, 1861 in his first Inaugural Address.
Lucas Presson is the assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.