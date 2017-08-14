Speakout for 8/14/2017

Off the cuff

In a recent column Mike Jensen said that Trump's Boy Scout speech was a disaster, and he urged the dismissal of the speech writer. I agree, except for one small addendum. It was obvious that the parts of the speech that caused concern were where he was speaking off the cuff, the thing that always gets him into trouble, since he refuses to do his homework. You could tell he was winging it by the overuse of certain words (great, etc.), and the disjointed articulation, sounding more like a 10-year-old rather than a grownup. All that being so, I would agree that someone should be fired, that person not being the speech writer but the speech maker.

Crazy talk

Not sure which one is the craziest. Trump or the North Korean Kim Jong Un. Beginning to think Kim Jong Un is. Was thinking the opposite, but now I am not sure.

Intriguing series

Never have I been more intrigued with an area investigative series as I have with the Southeast Missourian's scintillating series on the David Robinson case.

Liquor sales

I am disappointed that the city council is not truly interested in the input offered by citizens regarding the request for liquor sales by Marcus Theatres. The data presented to you was clear and compelling. I can only assume your motivation for passage was a slight increase in revenue for the city. As stated by Councilman Gunn, the probability for alcohol related misbehavior increases considerably. Mr. Novak's stance that "this is no different than a restaurant serving alcohol" is biased and lacks substance.

Facebook comments

Do you post things on Facebook about others that you would not want said about yourself? How would you feel if someone said that about you? Would it ruin your day, upset you, hurt your feelings? Facebook comments can be a way of bullying. Are you putting something out there that you would want to read about yourself? If not, don't write it. Do to others as you would have them do to you. If you can't say something nice, keep it to yourself. There are enough problems in the world without adding to them.