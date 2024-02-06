Our folly

As we watch Russia invade Ukraine and murder innocent people who are defending their country for just wanting to be a democracy, the rest of the world does nothing. No one wants war, but what Putin is doing is just pure evil. And if we think he will stop with Ukraine we are foolish. Putin is a bully and will not stop until he faces the wrath of the world. As we help finance Putin's army, we and Europe by buying oil and natural gas are guilty of killing innocent people. No one wants war, but we shouldn't stand by and do nothing. We will no longer be a world leader of democracy, and freedom and the world will be less safe.

Trump and Putin

Trump hasn't figured it out yet, but one of the reasons he's a former president is his infatuation with Vladimir Putin.