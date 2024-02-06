All sections
OpinionMarch 1, 2022

Speakout

Our folly As we watch Russia invade Ukraine and murder innocent people who are defending their country for just wanting to be a democracy, the rest of the world does nothing. No one wants war, but what Putin is doing is just pure evil. And if we think he will stop with Ukraine we are foolish.

Our folly

As we watch Russia invade Ukraine and murder innocent people who are defending their country for just wanting to be a democracy, the rest of the world does nothing. No one wants war, but what Putin is doing is just pure evil. And if we think he will stop with Ukraine we are foolish. Putin is a bully and will not stop until he faces the wrath of the world. As we help finance Putin's army, we and Europe by buying oil and natural gas are guilty of killing innocent people. No one wants war, but we shouldn't stand by and do nothing. We will no longer be a world leader of democracy, and freedom and the world will be less safe.

Trump and Putin

Trump hasn't figured it out yet, but one of the reasons he's a former president is his infatuation with Vladimir Putin.

Cinderella

Congratulations to River Campus for a dazzling performance of Cinderella. What amazing talent we have in Cape Girardeau!

Ukraine president

President Zelensky is an inspiration at a time the world needs it. May God protect him as he fights against totalitarianism.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

