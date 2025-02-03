All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
OpinionFebruary 3, 2025

Speak Out: Readers critique columnists' offerings

Speak Out lets readers critique columnists, offering a platform for diverse opinions. While positivity is encouraged, comments can be critical, reflecting varied perspectives on politics and society.

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Hang it up, Gene

Gene Lyons, it is a service to society that you put your pencil in the drawer. You obviously have TDS, a very bad case of it too! You, like many of your ultra liberal buddies just can’t get past that you are a minority and the people who voted for Trump are not a cult. They are common sense people who see through your whining and lies. Maybe someday you will learn that just because “you” think something doesn’t make it so. So enjoy your retirement and just don’t listen to any news because the positive direction this country is now headed will just add to your TDS.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Golden Age?

Smith: "The beginning of America’s Golden Age". Yeah Jason , L.A. county burnt to the ground, the price of gas is going up, China crashed the world tech market with "Deepseek" after Trump's "Stargate" and airplanes are crashing in Washington. It's only been two weeks, too. Golden, absolutely golden, Jason.

Fake morality

Christine Flowers opinion piece proves one thing. That MAGA "Christians" do not only have no empathy for their fellow human beings but they also love human suffering. Their morals are so fake.

Advertisement
Related
OpinionFeb. 3
Lowry: Why can't we deport more white criminal aliens?
OpinionFeb. 3
Prayer 2-3-25
OpinionFeb. 2
Reagan: The never-ending tragedy of Los Angeles’ wildfires
OpinionFeb. 2
Our Opinion: Chamber's Home + Outdoor Living Show set for th...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Hanson: Mexico – Friend, enemy, neutral or something else?
OpinionFeb. 2
Hanson: Mexico – Friend, enemy, neutral or something else?
Prayer 2-1-25
OpinionFeb. 1
Prayer 2-1-25
Speak Out: Federal funds 'freeze' and saving TikTok
OpinionJan. 31
Speak Out: Federal funds 'freeze' and saving TikTok
Letter: Trump's comments on fatal crash out of bounds
OpinionJan. 31
Letter: Trump's comments on fatal crash out of bounds
Goldberg: Party unity is no easy feat with a leader like Trump
OpinionJan. 31
Goldberg: Party unity is no easy feat with a leader like Trump
Parker: Trump's DEI executive order – good for Blacks, good for America
OpinionJan. 31
Parker: Trump's DEI executive order – good for Blacks, good for America
Prayer 1-31-25
OpinionJan. 31
Prayer 1-31-25
Our opinion: SEMO Law Enforcement Academy cranking out officers to serve in region
OpinionJan. 30
Our opinion: SEMO Law Enforcement Academy cranking out officers to serve in region
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy