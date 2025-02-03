Speak Out: Readers critique columnists' offerings

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Hang it up, Gene

Gene Lyons, it is a service to society that you put your pencil in the drawer. You obviously have TDS, a very bad case of it too! You, like many of your ultra liberal buddies just can’t get past that you are a minority and the people who voted for Trump are not a cult. They are common sense people who see through your whining and lies. Maybe someday you will learn that just because “you” think something doesn’t make it so. So enjoy your retirement and just don’t listen to any news because the positive direction this country is now headed will just add to your TDS.