Speak Out: Readers critique columnists' offerings

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Hang it up, Gene
Gene Lyons, it is a service to society that you put your pencil in the drawer. You obviously have TDS, a very bad case of it too! You, like many of your ultra liberal buddies just can’t get past that you are a minority and the people who voted for Trump are not a cult. They are common sense people who see through your whining and lies. Maybe someday you will learn that just because “you” think something doesn’t make it so. So enjoy your retirement and just don’t listen to any news because the positive direction this country is now headed will just add to your TDS.
Golden Age?
Smith: "The beginning of America’s Golden Age". Yeah Jason , L.A. county burnt to the ground, the price of gas is going up, China crashed the world tech market with "Deepseek" after Trump's "Stargate" and airplanes are crashing in Washington. It's only been two weeks, too. Golden, absolutely golden, Jason.
Fake morality
Christine Flowers opinion piece proves one thing. That MAGA "Christians" do not only have no empathy for their fellow human beings but they also love human suffering. Their morals are so fake.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.