Speak Out March 11, 2019

Last Saturday my husband had a medical problem while we were attending a ballgame at the Sportsplex. As I was trying to get him out to the car, a wonderful lady from Jackson and the staff of the Sportsplex rushed to help me. The staff brought a wheelchair and everyone helped me get him in our vehicle. I did not get any names but I would like to thank everyone for their help. We have wonderful people around us.
In his most recent write-up on the opinion page Mike Jensen wrote that "Democrats remain...adamant that American voters erred in the ballot box in 2016." Fact is, they did not, as they endowed upon Hillary Clinton over three million more votes than the fella who ran against her, making it more than obvious who the majority of Americans wanted in the White House.
How can Trump's approval rating be so high? Is it just SEMO that is losing ground? Health care costs are skyrocketing. Trillion dollar deficit. Worst profit margin in years.
A local school administrator recently tweeted, "Whether they know it or not, proponents of charter schools and school choice are choosing money, not kiddos." And then went on to list why charter schools are bad. Sadly, 75 percent of his reasoning is exactly why we want charter schools. We're tired of you only teaching as fast as the slowest learner.
The Sportsplex, waterpark, and the soon-to-be-community revitalization swimming pool project are taxpayer-funded projects that don't make a dime. You can spin the hotel tax and tourism thing all you want, but the reality is that you're lining the pockets of a few. Jackson city leadership does the same thing by showing increased building in order to spin a yarn of city growth when the reality is the majority of construction projects are taxpayer funded.
The same people {media} that criticized president Trump for meeting with Kim Jong Un, now criticize him for walking away from the meeting. He is at least trying to do things, unlike the previous administration.
Will Congress investigate A.O.C.? Of course not. She is a Democrat, she will get a pass. Double standards abound, there is no fairness.
I would be so much more impressed with the Missouri legislators who "stick up for the unborn" if they would also stick up for the born. The anti-choice legislators are often those who do not support benefits that would help the parent or parent who are struggling emotionally or financially with having a child/another child. Legislators, please think this through beyond your knee-jerk reaction to terminations of pregnancy.
