Speak Out March 11, 2019

Thank you

Last Saturday my husband had a medical problem while we were attending a ballgame at the Sportsplex. As I was trying to get him out to the car, a wonderful lady from Jackson and the staff of the Sportsplex rushed to help me. The staff brought a wheelchair and everyone helped me get him in our vehicle. I did not get any names but I would like to thank everyone for their help. We have wonderful people around us.

2016 voters

In his most recent write-up on the opinion page Mike Jensen wrote that "Democrats remain...adamant that American voters erred in the ballot box in 2016." Fact is, they did not, as they endowed upon Hillary Clinton over three million more votes than the fella who ran against her, making it more than obvious who the majority of Americans wanted in the White House.

Approval rating

How can Trump's approval rating be so high? Is it just SEMO that is losing ground? Health care costs are skyrocketing. Trillion dollar deficit. Worst profit margin in years.

Charter education

A local school administrator recently tweeted, "Whether they know it or not, proponents of charter schools and school choice are choosing money, not kiddos." And then went on to list why charter schools are bad. Sadly, 75 percent of his reasoning is exactly why we want charter schools. We're tired of you only teaching as fast as the slowest learner.