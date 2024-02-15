All sections
OpinionFebruary 16, 2024

Speak Out from web 2-15-24

Clean energy

There is no way the United States of America can convert to totally clean electricity by the year 2035. This a pipe dream for Biden and it probably came from one of Hunter's pipes.

Mail service

The Postal Service keeps raising their prices and the service is getting worse. They say the volume of mail is much lower than it was before the Internet. The postal employees are paid very well with great benefits. The price increases are justified, but the amount of time it takes to send or receive mail is not. Before automation and volume was high we could receive mail within days from just about anywhere in the U.S. Now it could take as long as 12 days to receive mail from St. Louis to Cape Girardeau. It's time to privatize the Postal Service.

Trump and NATO

Condemnation of Trump's absurd call to Russia to invade NATO nations who don't pay for their fair share of contributions to the NATO has been quick and scathing from everyone except Republicans. They are so terrified of Trump that they would allow to him to outlandish and dangerous statements like that without questioning his motives or sanity. That type of fealty to a madman and criminal could mean the end of democracy in the world. Republicans need to grow spine before Trump goes completely off the rails!

Thanks, Rep. Smith

Thank you Congressman Jason Smith for the tax cut bill.

