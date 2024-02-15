Speak Out from web 2-15-24

Clean energy

There is no way the United States of America can convert to totally clean electricity by the year 2035. This a pipe dream for Biden and it probably came from one of Hunter's pipes.

Mail service

The Postal Service keeps raising their prices and the service is getting worse. They say the volume of mail is much lower than it was before the Internet. The postal employees are paid very well with great benefits. The price increases are justified, but the amount of time it takes to send or receive mail is not. Before automation and volume was high we could receive mail within days from just about anywhere in the U.S. Now it could take as long as 12 days to receive mail from St. Louis to Cape Girardeau. It's time to privatize the Postal Service.