Opinion
April 23, 2019

Speak Out for 4/23/19

The master has once again schooled the student. President Donald Trump floated the idea of sending apprehended illegal aliens to sanctuary cities since these cities claim to welcome illegals with open arms. Pelosi suddenly seems to think illegals should go someplace other than San Francisco...

Sanctuary snark

The master has once again schooled the student. President Donald Trump floated the idea of sending apprehended illegal aliens to sanctuary cities since these cities claim to welcome illegals with open arms. Pelosi suddenly seems to think illegals should go someplace other than San Francisco.

Track coverage

Your coverage of local high school track and field programs remains uninspiring. Track and Field has the second largest participation of all sports. Nationally, football had 1,036,842 participants followed by track and field with 600,097 participants, and basketball with 551,373. If you want readers, cover the sports with the most participants and fans.

You can tell a liar

Trump was on TV telling that the Mueller report says there was no collusion, no obstruction. However when he said he was not guilty, he stopped looking in the camera. Yes, he knows he is lying.

GOP of no

The GOP hates on Bernie and AOC, but what they done about health care? The Party of NO now says they will wait two more years before even pretending to come up with a way to improve health care. Why do they have jobs if they refuse to even discuss the topics that concern everyday Americans? Instead they just stir up hatred.

Speak Out
