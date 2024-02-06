Speak Out for 4/23/19

Sanctuary snark

The master has once again schooled the student. President Donald Trump floated the idea of sending apprehended illegal aliens to sanctuary cities since these cities claim to welcome illegals with open arms. Pelosi suddenly seems to think illegals should go someplace other than San Francisco.

Track coverage

Your coverage of local high school track and field programs remains uninspiring. Track and Field has the second largest participation of all sports. Nationally, football had 1,036,842 participants followed by track and field with 600,097 participants, and basketball with 551,373. If you want readers, cover the sports with the most participants and fans.