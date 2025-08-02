Speak Out for 2-8-25

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Sportsplex misinformation
To all the people who shared false messages about what happened at the Sportsplex, realize that all you do is create panic and misinformation, which in itself can actually lead to injury. If you don’t know something is true, don’t make things worse. And above all, when real, fact-based information comes out, don’t then suggest, stupidly, that a coverup is taking place. You are part of the problem. You are the one creating the falsehoods.
The people's will
Of course Missouri Republicans want to delay the minimum wage and sick leave referendum passed by we the people because it doesn’t fit into their narrow-minded pettiness. The same thing happened when we the people passed the right to abortion referendum a couple of years ago. The Constitution means nothing to them when it doesn’t serve their ultra-right wing hate-filled agenda. We the people voted for it and we the people have spoken! Do your job.
Time, time, time
An AP story on your website indicated that the best way to boil eggs was to alternate them for 32 minutes between boiling water and lukewarm water. Do scientists and chefs not have better things to do? Who has 32 minutes to boil an egg? Is the "perfect texture" really worth that much time. My 6-minute egg is perfect as is.
