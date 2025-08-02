Speak Out for 2-8-25

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Sportsplex misinformation

To all the people who shared false messages about what happened at the Sportsplex, realize that all you do is create panic and misinformation, which in itself can actually lead to injury. If you don’t know something is true, don’t make things worse. And above all, when real, fact-based information comes out, don’t then suggest, stupidly, that a coverup is taking place. You are part of the problem. You are the one creating the falsehoods.