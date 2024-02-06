Speak Out for 11/28/17

Wendy Rust is the crown jewel of Cape Girardeau.
The lighting on Broadway is almost nonexistent. It is not a welcoming sight for visitors and creates a dangerous situation for those walking after dark. Why is all of the money poured into Main and not shared on Broadway?
