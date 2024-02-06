All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Media partners
JacksonDaily American RepublicStandard DemocratDexter DemocratDelta Dunklin DemocratThe Banner PressPemiscot PressProspect News
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionNovember 28, 2017
Speak Out for 11/28/17
Wendy Rust is the crown jewel of Cape Girardeau. The lighting on Broadway is almost nonexistent. It is not a welcoming sight for visitors and creates a dangerous situation for those walking after dark. Why is all of the money poured into Main and not shared on Broadway?...

Crown jewel

Wendy Rust is the crown jewel of Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Dark street

The lighting on Broadway is almost nonexistent. It is not a welcoming sight for visitors and creates a dangerous situation for those walking after dark. Why is all of the money poured into Main and not shared on Broadway?

Story Tags
Speak Out

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Our opinion: Discover the top local businesses in the Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards
OpinionSep. 30
Our opinion: Discover the top local businesses in the Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards
Our opinion: Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidate Randi McCallian
OpinionSep. 29
Our opinion: Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidate Randi McCallian
Our opinion: Cape County clerk rightfully honored for elections service
OpinionSep. 28
Our opinion: Cape County clerk rightfully honored for elections service
Parker: Why are more young women than young men moving left?
OpinionSep. 28
Parker: Why are more young women than young men moving left?
Speak Out 9-27-24: Voters' priorities, Trump, gas prices and controversial amendment
OpinionSep. 28
Speak Out 9-27-24: Voters' priorities, Trump, gas prices and controversial amendment
Lowry: Israel's righteous war on Hezbollah
OpinionSep. 28
Lowry: Israel's righteous war on Hezbollah
Prayer 9-28-24
OpinionSep. 28
Prayer 9-28-24
Letter: GOP is a weird party
OpinionSep. 28
Letter: GOP is a weird party
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy