OpinionSeptember 9, 2022

Speak Out 9-9-22

Hands down, the best Jackson football team to ever suit up was the one who lost to Carthage in overtime. The state champion team was very good, but had COVID on their side. Last year's team was lucky to make it in the playoffs before getting kicked by Webb City. This year's team proves there is no Jackson dynasty. Y'all better recognize the work that goes into a Valle and Webb City program, and you got some work to do...

Jackson football

Hands down, the best Jackson football team to ever suit up was the one who lost to Carthage in overtime. The state champion team was very good, but had COVID on their side. Last year's team was lucky to make it in the playoffs before getting kicked by Webb City. This year's team proves there is no Jackson dynasty. Y'all better recognize the work that goes into a Valle and Webb City program, and you got some work to do.

Biden economy

The beginning of the recession has gotten the attention of some of our largest companies. Many have started laying off employees. Some have hiring freezes. Some are cross training employees to perform multiple duties. Many have ended hiring bonuses. They are preparing for things to get worse. After six months of a drop in home sales the National Realtors Association declared they are in a recession, and with interest rates rising it's going to get worse. Actually, interest rates have been too low for many years, so 5 to 7% is about where they should be. But the fear is they may reach much higher as they did in the '80s. Fuel prices have come down some, but they may rise soon and in some places they have.

Money grift

The campaign cycles in the United States need to be much shorter. Starting your next campaign the day they take their current office should be against the law. Do the job you are asked to do and let the voters decide if you did it well before you start climbing the next ladder. A two-year campaign is just a money grift.

Speak Out
