September 9, 2021

Speak Out 9/9/21

Mail-in vaccine

You want me to take the vaccine? Mail it to me and I'll vaccinate myself and mail back the paperwork stating I'm fully vaccinated. You trust me, right? It's just like mail-in voting.

20 years later

Here is something to ponder. The same government that took 20 years to replace the Taliban with the Taliban is now fighting a war with COVID.

Mike Shannon

The St Louis Cardinals are having a rough season this year, and we all can debate what went wrong after the season ends, but this season will be the end of an era in the radio broadcast. Mike Shannon's last season in the booth will be sad for many Cardinals fans who grew up in the '70s listening to Jack Buck and Mike Shannon every night on the radio describing the game so well. We imagined being at Bush Stadium. There was no nightly television broadcast like there is today, so the radio was the only way we could follow the team, Mr. Buck and Mr. Shannon were the perfect team. They kept fans entertained as well.

