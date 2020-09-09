Speak Out 9/9/20

Need watchdogs

Fact: The chemical Roundup causes cancer! Yes, it causes cancer! Question everyone asks: Why are farmers still spraying it on the crops? Then if it wasn't any worse, seed companies for the farmers are genetically putting the chemicals in the seed itself and in return that chemical is in the produced seed or crop. And all Americans eat it. (It's in cereal, bread, granola bars, etc.) Where are the environment and human health "watchdogs"? Americans can live longer if our government watchdogs are back! And then our government would have to pay Social Security longer because people would live longer!

Music copyright

Every four years during the national primaries, eventually some left-wing musician will go to the news networks screaming about the RNC using one of their songs without permission. They go on TV, beat on their chest and holler at the top of their lungs that they told the RNC not to use their song and they are going to sue. Neil Young, Heart, John Mellencamp and now Leonard Cohen have all jumped on this bandwagon. They get lots of news coverage but then when the case doesn't even get past discovery and is thrown out, not a peep out of the media. All of these artists accept money from ASCAP (American Society of Artists And Composers). Fees are collected from venues and distributed among artists so the venues can then play snippets of copyrighted songs at public events, such as "We Will Rock You" and "Rock 'n' Roll Part 1" which you cannot go to a basketball game without hearing, without having to cut a check for each individual artist. The RNC did not play "Hallelujah" the other night. The venue did and very legally and rightfully so. The artists know this, they are just so deeply infected by TDS they can't help themselves.

Democrat's view

I am for border control but in an informed, legal, humane manner. I am for funding police departments but with an emphasis on informed, legal, humane approaches. I am for mail in ballots as an informed, legal, humane approach to voting. I am for law and order but with an informed, legal, humane approach. I am for the right to demonstrate opposition to governmental policies and societal norms, but in a peaceful, thoughtful, lawful, manner. I am a Democrat and find offensive the distortions, misinformation disseminated regarding Democratic positioning/policies. This is not a political commercial but a statement of facts about the current political environment in our country where Democrats are demonized. We are all better than that in evaluating our political choices/options in the upcoming election.