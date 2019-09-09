Speak Out 9/9/19

Businesses in uptown Jackson look like fools complaining about Homecomers. The celebration has been around for a century, and it’ll be here long after you stop selling trinkets and firewater.
A question for the Democrats in support of the “Green New Deal.” If we get rid of all the farting cows, where will we get our dairy products? A better option would be to add Gas-X to the cattle feed. That way the Democrats would be the only thing full of hot air among other things they are full of.
The car manufactures are now coming out with an alert if a child is left in a hot car. Now I can understand how Trump got elected. If people can’t remember they put a child or two in the car, how can they have any sense to know who to vote for.
I do not appreciate the comments that Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera made about gun owners that own AR-15s. I was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps in 1973. In 1974, I purchased an AR-15. I have been deer hunting with it ever since. It’s accurate, it’s light, it’s easy to handle in a deer stand. Don’t blame us for these lunatics. It’s not our fault. I’m sure I’m not the only one who hunts with this rifle.
Chelsea Clinton steps out of college and her parents get her a job paying $900,000 per year. Now, her mom goes around the country speaking out against “white privilege.” Think about that for awhile.
President Obama donated none of his salary. Michelle had a staff of 23. President Trump donates all of his salary. Melania has a staff of four.
Yes this intersection needs (to be) resolved. Instead of spending thousands of dollars for a consultant, why not just redirect Broadview to intersect one block or more west onto Maria Louise Lane. That would eliminate traffic backup at intersection that is so close to the traffic light.
Lest we forget, the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 killed over 150 men, women and children and injured over 600. How many of those victims were killed or injured by gunfire? The answer, of course, is none. My fear is that if all guns are outlawed and the same societal problems continue to exist, those determined to kill will turn to even more deadly means of mass killings.
Two pastors are starting yet another initiative to improve things in the south part of town. Another in a long line of initiatives and more money and sweat equity down the drain because of one simple fact. Change cannot come from the outside; it must come from within. Until the folks living in the south part of town change their behavior — stop shielding criminals, refusing to work with law enforcement yet blaming them for their problems, stop making excuses for bad behavior, actively and positively parent their kids in committed family units, etc., etc. — nothing is going to change. That has been proven time and again.
Democratic socialism is about consensus. We currently have democratic socialism in our country and some believe we would benefit from more agreed upon benefits to all. Communism is about an autocracy dictating communal endeavors. It is important to not confuse the two.