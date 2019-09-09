Speak Out 9/9/19

Jackson Homecomers

Businesses in uptown Jackson look like fools complaining about Homecomers. The celebration has been around for a century, and it’ll be here long after you stop selling trinkets and firewater.

Full of it

A question for the Democrats in support of the “Green New Deal.” If we get rid of all the farting cows, where will we get our dairy products? A better option would be to add Gas-X to the cattle feed. That way the Democrats would be the only thing full of hot air among other things they are full of.

No sense

The car manufactures are now coming out with an alert if a child is left in a hot car. Now I can understand how Trump got elected. If people can’t remember they put a child or two in the car, how can they have any sense to know who to vote for.

AR-15 and hunting

I do not appreciate the comments that Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera made about gun owners that own AR-15s. I was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps in 1973. In 1974, I purchased an AR-15. I have been deer hunting with it ever since. It’s accurate, it’s light, it’s easy to handle in a deer stand. Don’t blame us for these lunatics. It’s not our fault. I’m sure I’m not the only one who hunts with this rifle.

Privilege hypocrisy

Chelsea Clinton steps out of college and her parents get her a job paying $900,000 per year. Now, her mom goes around the country speaking out against “white privilege.” Think about that for awhile.