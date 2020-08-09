Speak Out 9/8/20

Trump works

President Trump is the hardest working President we have had in my lifetime, I'm in my 60s, his work ethic is something our Congress should be doing instead of working part time getting paid a very nice salary, President Trump does it for $1 a year. His children work as hard as he does. That is a compliment to any parent. Some would say they are privileged. Instead of being jealous of them we should teach our children that anyone in this country has the opportunity to do well if they work hard and make good choices throughout their lives. Everyone is privileged to live in this great country.