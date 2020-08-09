All sections
OpinionSeptember 8, 2020

Speak Out 9/8/20

President Trump is the hardest working President we have had in my lifetime, I'm in my 60s, his work ethic is something our Congress should be doing instead of working part time getting paid a very nice salary, President Trump does it for $1 a year. ...

Trump works

President Trump is the hardest working President we have had in my lifetime, I'm in my 60s, his work ethic is something our Congress should be doing instead of working part time getting paid a very nice salary, President Trump does it for $1 a year. His children work as hard as he does. That is a compliment to any parent. Some would say they are privileged. Instead of being jealous of them we should teach our children that anyone in this country has the opportunity to do well if they work hard and make good choices throughout their lives. Everyone is privileged to live in this great country.

Athlete protests

These professional athletes and sports teams that are protesting for social justice by canceling games, taking a knee, etc. are useful idiots for Antifa, BLM and other radicals. These athletes, like other radicals, do not want to hear the facts when a Black man is shot by police. No one deserves to be shot or abused like George Floyd, but in nearly every instance the person harmed is a criminal, which is why the police are there in the first place, and they are resisting arrest. If we want to make changes, we must have an honest conversation, not a one-sided rush to judgment.

Speak Out
