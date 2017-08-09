Speak Out 9/8/17

I seldom agree with Mike Jensen, but he is spot on with his assessment of the Chappelle-Nadal incident. It is the double standard, which in my opinion, is why so many people voted for Trump. We are tired of political correctness. And as we all know Mr. Trump is anything but politically correct.
Price gouging in Houston ($500 for a case of bottled water) is a good example of the evils of laissez faire, unregulated economics.
I am writing this in an attempt to spread awareness to the drivers in our community. My family and I live near the three-way stop where Kurre Lane meets Rampart drive in Cape Girardeau. Every single day I witness 95 percent of drivers fail to stop at this intersection. Some will slow down, but almost no one stops, and I see at least a dozen vehicles a day just plow through the intersection at excessive speed without ever even applying their brakes at all! Today a driver blew through the stop sign while my child and I were crossing the street, and if that wasn't bad enough, my child identified the driver as a teacher at her school! Yes, a teacher charged with the care of our community's children, running a stop sign, while a child is crossing the street! This is a residential street, with children and elderly people and pets. What I want to ask all of these drivers is this: If your children lived here, would you still run that stop sign? Will it take someone getting run over before you feel the need to follow the rules of the road?
I live in the 600 block of North Mount Auburn Road. I want to thank the walkers that throw my paper from the end of my driveway up to my sidewalk. I have problems walking and this certainly is a big help and is deeply appreciated.
Our library is the most wonderful place! Everyone helps me. They order the new bestsellers in non-fiction for me, sometimes two a month. I have never known such a great place to be and I have been to many libraries over the years. No one comes close to our great and friendly people here in Cape Girardeau.
I don't see the relevance of President Trump's response to the Texas tragedy by tweeting that he was coming to MO to help unseat Claire McCaskill.
It's been wonderful walking the riverfront and seeing the beautiful riverboats. I'm so impressed with our town, too, in how we greet them. The band is awesome. And everyone seems to be so happy and welcoming. I'm really proud of Cape Girardeau.
David Limbaugh made a valiant effort to reconcile his allegiance to strict constitutional conservatism with his pledge to have President Trump's back. He failed.
Can anyone tell me about what kind of flying, biting beast is outside this year? Me or my son can't go outside to do any yard work without getting bit. And is there anything I can put on to keep them from biting me?
Dang the luck. No sooner does David Limbaugh call for making tax reform (tax cuts for the wealthy) the top priority for the returning U. S. Congress, Hurricane Harvey comes along and lowers tax reform in priority to the point that it won't be addressed until, at the earliest, 2049.
I am so pleased that we have a President that stands up to the liberal media. They will find no good in President Trump, even if he discovered a cure for cancer. They would find a way to slant the story and make him look bad. He is not a perfect man, but I believe he is doing a good job. The liberal media needs to realize one thing: Trump does not need you! He is not a politician sucking up for votes. He is a business man doing a fantastic job! "Suck it up, Buttercup!"
