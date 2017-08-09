Speak Out 9/8/17

Jensen's column

I seldom agree with Mike Jensen, but he is spot on with his assessment of the Chappelle-Nadal incident. It is the double standard, which in my opinion, is why so many people voted for Trump. We are tired of political correctness. And as we all know Mr. Trump is anything but politically correct.

Hurricane result

Price gouging in Houston ($500 for a case of bottled water) is a good example of the evils of laissez faire, unregulated economics.

Stop at sign

I am writing this in an attempt to spread awareness to the drivers in our community. My family and I live near the three-way stop where Kurre Lane meets Rampart drive in Cape Girardeau. Every single day I witness 95 percent of drivers fail to stop at this intersection. Some will slow down, but almost no one stops, and I see at least a dozen vehicles a day just plow through the intersection at excessive speed without ever even applying their brakes at all! Today a driver blew through the stop sign while my child and I were crossing the street, and if that wasn't bad enough, my child identified the driver as a teacher at her school! Yes, a teacher charged with the care of our community's children, running a stop sign, while a child is crossing the street! This is a residential street, with children and elderly people and pets. What I want to ask all of these drivers is this: If your children lived here, would you still run that stop sign? Will it take someone getting run over before you feel the need to follow the rules of the road?

Thanks!

I live in the 600 block of North Mount Auburn Road. I want to thank the walkers that throw my paper from the end of my driveway up to my sidewalk. I have problems walking and this certainly is a big help and is deeply appreciated.

Awesome library

Our library is the most wonderful place! Everyone helps me. They order the new bestsellers in non-fiction for me, sometimes two a month. I have never known such a great place to be and I have been to many libraries over the years. No one comes close to our great and friendly people here in Cape Girardeau.