OpinionSeptember 7, 2023
Speak Out 9-7-23
You don't get to make up facts and say that masks didn't prevent Covid transmission. They did. You don't get to lie and say the 2020 election was stolen. It wasn't. The closer we get to Trump being convicted, the more we recognize that he's a failed candidate who has manipulated the uneducated into thinking he's anything more than a snake oil salesman.

Made up facts

You don't get to make up facts and say that masks didn't prevent Covid transmission. They did. You don't get to lie and say the 2020 election was stolen. It wasn't. The closer we get to Trump being convicted, the more we recognize that he's a failed candidate who has manipulated the uneducated into thinking he's anything more than a snake oil salesman.

Poor strategy

Republicans know they can't win back the presidency with Trump as the nominee, but instead of nominating a solid candidate like Haley or Scott, they'll let Trump get slaughtered facing an incompetent, old man with a 33% approval rating (Biden). Republicans are our own worst enemy.

Speak Out
