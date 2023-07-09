Opinion September 7, 2023

Speak Out 9-7-23

You don't get to make up facts and say that masks didn't prevent Covid transmission. They did. You don't get to lie and say the 2020 election was stolen. It wasn't. The closer we get to Trump being convicted, the more we recognize that he's a failed candidate who has manipulated the uneducated into thinking he's anything more than a snake oil salesman...