OpinionSeptember 7, 2021

Speak Out 9/7/21

The U.S. went into Afghanistan without an end game in mind. It was clear from the beginning that great minds were not at work. No surprise then that 20 years and too much life and wealth lost later, the only ones who "won" were the corporations selling the armaments. They are assuredly off looking for their next source of profits right now...

Afghanistan 'winners'

The U.S. went into Afghanistan without an end game in mind. It was clear from the beginning that great minds were not at work. No surprise then that 20 years and too much life and wealth lost later, the only ones who "won" were the corporations selling the armaments. They are assuredly off looking for their next source of profits right now.

Living life

I would rather live fearlessly than live with the freedom from fear.

George Washington

George Washington ordered all of the Continental Army to be vaccinated against smallpox. So what's your problem?

Speak Out
