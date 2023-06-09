Speak Out 9-6-23

Cape's priorities

It's comical that the City of Cape would say "we're doing the best we can" with limited resources used to pay police. Really? How about you stop giving away money to SEMO for a football stadium that will always be half empty? Stop financing swimming pools. Stop giving tax breaks to wealthy investors renovating a mall. Stop spending money on things that do nothing for our community, and instead invest in those protecting our community.

Cheeseburger in paradise

Farewell Jimmy Buffett, enjoy your cheeseburger in paradise. God bless, you brought so much joy to all of us.

Police and fire protection

The mayor of Cape Girardeau says the city doesn't have the capacity to fund significant raises. The city manager says the 9% increase is not possible. What happened to the use tax that the voters voted in? Protecting the citizens of Cape Girardeau from crime and fire and everything that goes with their jobs should be the mayor's and city manager's top priority. Stop wasting taxpayers money on pet projects and ignorant stuff.

Housing prices

It is heartbreaking to see housing rise so far beyond the reach of local residents in such a short space of time. Over priced housing leads to lost opportunities, more taxes and future homelessness for lower earning senior citizens. And the people telling us to invest for short-term housing are destroying the country for our children.