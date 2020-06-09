All sections
September 5, 2020

Speak Out 9-6-20

Exceptionalism

The Speak Out comment about American Greatness and pride brought to mind Proverbs 16:18: "Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall." If you object to the King James Bible, look to other proverbs such as "He who stands on a pedestal has nowhere to step but off." Belief in American exceptionalism doesn't allow room for improvement or the desire for change for the better. Many people seem to think we would be better regressing to the "good old days," but those times were only good for the wealthy and for writing TV shows.

Mail-in voting

Propagandists use what's called "the big lie" to turn the public to their side. Tell a big lie, tell it often enough and people will think it's the truth. Donald Trump is telling everybody who will listen that mail-in voting will be fraudulent, but that's the big lie. It's actually very safe and secure. Exercise your right to vote by mail-in ballot. If Trump loses, "it is what it is."

O'Fallon, football

There were two stories from O'Fallon, Missouri, in the weekend paper. One about the high infection rate and high level of COVID-19 being spread through the community. The other story was about the Jackson football team, students and fans traveling to O'Fallon. But the athletic department has to have their games to play. Damn the safety of the players and students.

