Speak Out 9-6-20

Mail-in voting

Propagandists use what's called "the big lie" to turn the public to their side. Tell a big lie, tell it often enough and people will think it's the truth. Donald Trump is telling everybody who will listen that mail-in voting will be fraudulent, but that's the big lie. It's actually very safe and secure. Exercise your right to vote by mail-in ballot. If Trump loses, "it is what it is."

O'Fallon, football

There were two stories from O'Fallon, Missouri, in the weekend paper. One about the high infection rate and high level of COVID-19 being spread through the community. The other story was about the Jackson football team, students and fans traveling to O'Fallon. But the athletic department has to have their games to play. Damn the safety of the players and students.