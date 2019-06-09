Speak Out 9/6/19

Jackson attendance

There is simply no atmosphere like Friday night at The Pit in Jackson. And they pack the stands without giving away t-shirts, without letting students in for free, without a marketing department, without begging alumni, and without gimmicks. Winning and winning the right way puts people in the stands.

Free college?

SEMO is not picking up the tab for low-income students. Their tuition is being paid for with funds from hardworking middle and upper class parents and students who take on debt, work extra jobs, and do without in order to pay tuition which SEMO will turn around and give away to those who have not. Street needs repair

Could the city street department possibly drive down Spring Street behind the old Jim Wilson Co? There is a section of street that has been buckled up for a long time. No kidding, when I say 4 to 6 inches all the way across. There are quite a few businesses there and also a daycare operated by SEMO. This needs to be fixed ASAP! It will flatten tires and who knows what.

Trump hotel

It would be interesting to know if anyone is keeping track of how much it is costing the taxpayers of the United States for Trump's minions to stay at his properties with all of their staff and guards. Since Trump is charging for every room and every golf cart used, the bill must be substantial by now with all the golfing going on. And how would they add up the free advertising for Trump's hotels and golf courses with all this free publicity that he makes sure they receive? Nah, no one needs to know about government waste and corruption do they?