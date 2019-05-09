Speak Out 9/5/19

Jackson football

The Jackson football stadium, known as "The Pit," had a great atmosphere Friday night. The student section tunnel that the players ran through was a really nice change from last year! And so was the return of the Indian banner that players ran through. 6,000 fans at a high school game is pretty special!

Teachers over pool

Missouri ranks an embarrassing 49th in teachers starting salary and 39th in average salary. The starting salary is less than 32,000. In Cape Girardeau a teacher with 10 years experience and a Masters Degree earns an appalling 40,000. Yet, we are spending untold millions on a swimming pool. Infrastructure improvements are always a necessity. Lets spend our funds wisely and consider compensating our teachers first. An elaborate aquatic center may be appealing, but quality teachers are priceless.

Corvette caravan

I wanted to thank all the people who worked to help bring the Corvette caravan to town. I'm sure it took a lot of planning and work. It was great! We had a great time checking out the cars, visiting with the owners and enjoying the music and food. Downtown Cape is really becoming a destination for everyone to be proud of and enjoy.