Speak Out 9/5/19

The Jackson football stadium, known as "The Pit," had a great atmosphere Friday night. The student section tunnel that the players ran through was a really nice change from last year! And so was the return of the Indian banner that players ran through. 6,000 fans at a high school game is pretty special!
Missouri ranks an embarrassing 49th in teachers starting salary and 39th in average salary. The starting salary is less than 32,000. In Cape Girardeau a teacher with 10 years experience and a Masters Degree earns an appalling 40,000. Yet, we are spending untold millions on a swimming pool. Infrastructure improvements are always a necessity. Lets spend our funds wisely and consider compensating our teachers first. An elaborate aquatic center may be appealing, but quality teachers are priceless.
I wanted to thank all the people who worked to help bring the Corvette caravan to town. I'm sure it took a lot of planning and work. It was great! We had a great time checking out the cars, visiting with the owners and enjoying the music and food. Downtown Cape is really becoming a destination for everyone to be proud of and enjoy.
Man driving wrong way on interstate on Friday Sept. 29. Putting everyone's lives at risk. Another man dies jumping out of that man's death trap driving. Man runs from law enforcement. Man also has a large conviction record. Even armed robbery, etc. With all of that to read in newspapers that this criminal gets out on a $10,000 bond. There truly is no justice.
Jackson: City of beautiful homes, detours around the park, schools and churches.
Why should taxpayers pay $135 per passenger for every passenger who flies out of Cape Airport? If an airline can't make money providing the service, then the service should not exist.
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) passed a resolution Saturday praising the values of "religiously unaffiliated" Americans as the "largest religious group within the Democratic Party." They also said that the "religiously unaffiliated" share the Democratic Party's values. In other words they see nothing wrong with murdering a baby the day before delivery just like the Democratic Party. I can assure you that the "real" Democratic Party of years past had values and wanted the best for America, and the new party of liberals want nothing but what is good for them and to hell with anyone who doesn't go along with them. What a sad state of affairs!