OpinionSeptember 5, 2017

Speak Out 9/5/17

Big photos What's up with the embarrassingly huge photos in the sports pages? I'm sure the student athletes, the parents, and friends are proud. But, I'm also sure that many subscribers are not all that interested. Maybe you could downsize those photos just a bit and have room to expand your skimpy Major League Baseball coverage? Come on guys, you don't even publish the baseball leaderboards anymore.

Big photos

What's up with the embarrassingly huge photos in the sports pages? I'm sure the student athletes, the parents, and friends are proud. But, I'm also sure that many subscribers are not all that interested. Maybe you could downsize those photos just a bit and have room to expand your skimpy Major League Baseball coverage? Come on guys, you don't even publish the baseball leaderboards anymore.

Columnist bias

I wish Adrienne Ross would write one, just one column challenging the mindset of her readership instead of continually reinforcing the confirmation biases of her readers.

Jensen's column

I seldom agree with Mike Jensen, but he is spot on with his assessment of the Chappelle-Nadal incident. It is the double standard, which in my opinion, is why so many people voted for Trump. We are tired of political correctness. And as we all know Mr. Trump is anything but politically correct. Why can black people call each other the "N" word but are highly offended if someone of a different race uses the word?

Tax plan

The remarks by Congressman Jason Smith about President Trump's tax plan were disingenuous because President Trump doesn't have one.

Speak Out
