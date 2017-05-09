Speak Out 9/5/17

Big photos

What's up with the embarrassingly huge photos in the sports pages? I'm sure the student athletes, the parents, and friends are proud. But, I'm also sure that many subscribers are not all that interested. Maybe you could downsize those photos just a bit and have room to expand your skimpy Major League Baseball coverage? Come on guys, you don't even publish the baseball leaderboards anymore.

Columnist bias

I wish Adrienne Ross would write one, just one column challenging the mindset of her readership instead of continually reinforcing the confirmation biases of her readers.