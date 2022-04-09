Speak Out 9-4-22

Vet's opinion

I was recently fortunate to meet a Vietnam Veteran. While in Vietnam he was exposed to Agent Orange. He served two tours as a Navy SEAL. He has battled many illnesses caused by his exposure to Agent Orange. I asked him what he thought of our country today. He said it's the same country as it has always been, the only difference is the people leading our nation. He said it appears our leaders hate our country and want to destroy it, but he told me this will never happen because there are many veterans like him who fought for this country and saw what evil looks like and would fight to keep our freedom against anyone.