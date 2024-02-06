Speak Out 9/30/20

Case for masks

The fact that virus cases are rising will be an excuse for the anti-maskers to want the program discontinued claiming it doesn't make a difference. But consider this. How much worse might it be without the current restrictions? Also, the group hardest hit now are those who probably don't wear masks when social gathering. Try to think past the numbers!

Hunter Biden

Who really cares how much President Trump paid in taxes? I don't. I do care about how much Hunter Biden made in deals with foreign countries while his father Joe Biden was vice president. The Trump children quit doing business with foreign countries when their father was elected. Hunter Biden, by contrast, started doing business with foreign countries when his father was elected vice president. Something stinks here and should be investigated.