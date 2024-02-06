All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
OpinionSeptember 30, 2020
Speak Out 9/30/20
A Republican congressman wants to start an investigation into the New York Times leak of Trump's tax returns. How about an investigation into Trump for hiding the fact he owes 400 million dollars to an unknown person or country? The NYT not only has a right to release them but an obligation to the American people to expose criminal behavior by the president...

Trump tax return

A Republican congressman wants to start an investigation into the New York Times leak of Trump's tax returns. How about an investigation into Trump for hiding the fact he owes 400 million dollars to an unknown person or country? The NYT not only has a right to release them but an obligation to the American people to expose criminal behavior by the president.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Case for masks

The fact that virus cases are rising will be an excuse for the anti-maskers to want the program discontinued claiming it doesn't make a difference. But consider this. How much worse might it be without the current restrictions? Also, the group hardest hit now are those who probably don't wear masks when social gathering. Try to think past the numbers!

Hunter Biden

Who really cares how much President Trump paid in taxes? I don't. I do care about how much Hunter Biden made in deals with foreign countries while his father Joe Biden was vice president. The Trump children quit doing business with foreign countries when their father was elected. Hunter Biden, by contrast, started doing business with foreign countries when his father was elected vice president. Something stinks here and should be investigated.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionSep. 26
Goldberg: Why the next president -- whether it's Donald Trum...
OpinionSep. 26
Speak Out 9-26-24
OpinionSep. 25
Prayer 9-25-24
OpinionSep. 24
Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidat...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Lowry: Thank you, Caitlin Clark
OpinionSep. 24
Lowry: Thank you, Caitlin Clark
Smith: Assassination attempts cannot become the norm in America
OpinionSep. 24
Smith: Assassination attempts cannot become the norm in America
Prayer 9-24-24
OpinionSep. 24
Prayer 9-24-24
Speak Out: Republicans at a crossroads: Trumpism or traditional values?
OpinionSep. 24
Speak Out: Republicans at a crossroads: Trumpism or traditional values?
Reagan: In politics, the pursuit of purism is for losers
OpinionSep. 23
Reagan: In politics, the pursuit of purism is for losers
Prayer 9-23-24
OpinionSep. 23
Prayer 9-23-24
Parker: An important new book about Reagan and the Presidency
OpinionSep. 21
Parker: An important new book about Reagan and the Presidency
Prayer 9-21-24
OpinionSep. 21
Prayer 9-21-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy