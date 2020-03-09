Speak Out 9/3/20

CNN's bias

Once again, CNN shows the depth of their astounding TDS infection. Their comments about the Republican National Convention show a complete lack of understanding of how political parties work and proves they're just partisan hacks. They have ranted and raved about the RNC breaking "norms and standards" of political conventions this year. Really? Do they not understand that political parties are private entities and can hold their conventions and nominate their candidates in any way they see fit? You don't become part of the government until you win an elected office. The Democrat Party obviously understands this. They proved it last election when they nominated Hillary Clinton instead of Bernie Sanders who won more primaries! And there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. As I said before, political parties are private entities and nominate their candidates in any fashion they choose. Even Democrats know this. So why don't CNN anchors?

White House politics

Once this Administration is out of power, it is past time to document presidential norms so another ruthless crime syndicate doesn't turn the taxpayers' White House into a political prop. It is shameless that Trump used the South Lawn for his political rally. While no one will hold him accountable because they will claim it isn't "against the letter of the law," this nonsense is in every way against the intent of the laws against using the highest office in the land to promote his own political agenda. Shameless. Unlawful. Criminal. Lock Him Up!

Sports politics

I'm done with professional sports. I never cared what their political views were. They are fortunate to have the God-given talent to play a game and have the opportunity to make millions of dollars that most of the fans won't make in a lifetime. Sports used to be a place where we could go and watch and forget about the problems of society. I have been a lifetime fan of all sports and I'm disappointed in the overpaid elite players and coaches telling how bad America is.