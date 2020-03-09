Speak Out 9/3/20

Mask order

The unelected officials at the Cape County Health Department have extended the wearing mask order. While the numbers continue to rise, more people are wearing masks. Most are wearing cloth masks, which there is no scientific evidence they stop the spread of any virus according to the leading scientist. The deaths have more than doubled in the county since the mask order. It appears that these officials waste their time telling people what they can and cannot do. Thousands of small businesses have closed for good throughout our country. The suicide rate is on the rise. Do these officials care about these people? The horrible virus is here, and it isn't going away anytime soon. We have to learn to live with it. Most people will not die, but the ones that lose hope and commit suicide will affect their loved ones lives forever.