September 3, 2017

Speak Out 9-3-17

In response to Speak Out comment (9/1) bemoaning some resistance in House and Senate to Trump's agenda. I find it refreshing that some of the Republican majority are finally opposing presidential agendas that are regressive and at times border on illegality and a lack of ethical standards. ...

Disaster funds

In response to Speak Out comment (9/1) bemoaning some resistance in House and Senate to Trump's agenda. I find it refreshing that some of the Republican majority are finally opposing presidential agendas that are regressive and at times border on illegality and a lack of ethical standards. With the issue you promote of less governmental involvement and tax reforms (I'm presuming reductions), our government is hindered in responding to such disasters as what is currently occurring in Houston? Those responses require financing and oversight/coordination of services. The private sector cannot totally meet those needs.

Pretty flowers

Have you driven down Caruthers Street in front of the Cape Central Junior High School lately? There are some beautiful flowers that are in full bloom. The islands are so colorful with rose bushes and orange and yellow zinnias. And the area around the sign is breathtaking with wave petunias. Some people may not know these are planted and cared for by a volunteer who does it to help the students. He hopes it will bring a smile to their faces each day when they see them. (I know this because he is my husband.)

Speak Out
