Speak Out 9-3-17

Pretty flowers

Have you driven down Caruthers Street in front of the Cape Central Junior High School lately? There are some beautiful flowers that are in full bloom. The islands are so colorful with rose bushes and orange and yellow zinnias. And the area around the sign is breathtaking with wave petunias. Some people may not know these are planted and cared for by a volunteer who does it to help the students. He hopes it will bring a smile to their faces each day when they see them. (I know this because he is my husband.)