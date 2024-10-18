All sections
OpinionSeptember 28, 2023

Speak Out 9-28-23

Trump is whining about all the trials he's scheduled for before the 2024 election. None of those would have happened if he hadn't illegally paid hush money to a porn star, stole classified documents, instigated an insurrection, cheated on his taxes or tried to overturn an election by fraudulent means in Georgia. Actions/consequences!...

Trump trials

Trump is whining about all the trials he's scheduled for before the 2024 election. None of those would have happened if he hadn't illegally paid hush money to a porn star, stole classified documents, instigated an insurrection, cheated on his taxes or tried to overturn an election by fraudulent means in Georgia. Actions/consequences!

Postal service

What is up with the United States Postal Service? We did not get mail delivery on Saturday, it came on Sunday. Again, no mail delivery on Monday. Why does the USPS make priority mail deliveries every day and let the regular mail not get delivered? It looks like the extra revenue from stamp price increases is being used solely to deliver Amazon packages. I guess they need to change their motto to: Amazon first, everyone else whenever.

Help seniors

Is Cape Girardeau County going to give us senior citizens a break? Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill that will freeze property taxes for seniors. Senate Bill 190 was passed by Missouri legislators in June with overwhelming bipartisan support. Eligible taxpayers for the freeze, according to the bill, are defined as residents who are eligible for Social Security retirement benefits; are the owner of record of or have a legal or equitable interest in a homestead; and are liable for the payment of real property taxes on such homestead. The only Missouri single filers who currently pay taxes on their Social Security are those that make $85,000 or more, or if they are joint-filing and make $100,000 a year or more. The bill's tax breaks will eliminate those taxes for them.

Lazy people

Everyone complains about higher prices on everything. Everyone complains they aren't making enough money. The problem is the people got what they wanted. I see every business is hiring. Many businesses' starting pay is $13 to $15 an hour, but they still can't get anyone to work. The problem is a lot of people are just lazy and want to be taken care of. We have spoiled people. Never in my early days of seeking employment did I get a choice of my availability. You worked when employers needed you. If you wanted to make more money, you either worked hard and proved yourself for promotion or you went to school to educate yourself in a different field of work. In today's world, people expect not to do anything to improve your life.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

