Speak Out 9-28-21

Welfare fraud

For years people have complained about the minimum wage being too low, and many people decided that they were better off on welfare than working. This past year we have started to see wages rise in all fields, and some employers offer sign-on bonuses. But they still can't get enough help. One reason is, since the pandemic, the government has been handing out money to help people who were affected financially. That was the reason they gave us, and then they said people didn't have to pay their rent. And with every good intention when it comes to government handing out money, there is fraud.

Responsibility

Maybe anti-vaxers and anti-maskers need to look up the word responsibility. They already know personal freedom and self determination, so add responsibility to that. Parading around unvaccinated and maskless could expose an immune-compromised person, a chemo patient or even someone's beloved grandmother to COVID simply because their personal freedom was more important. I'm sure they don't lose much sleep over it, though.

Death toll

The United States' COVID-19 death toll has surpassed the United States' Spanish Flu death toll.

Biden's America

Our country is on the verge of collapse. Our economy is slowing down. Inflation is on the rise. Our southern border is open. Illegal drugs are streaming across while drug overdoses are at an all time high. Human trafficking is rising. Our national security is in danger. Another attack on our homeland is imminent. Our allies are turning against our nation. Our citizens are divided. Crime is on the rise. In just nine months the Biden administration has made poor decisions that has caused all of this. It's time we impeach both Biden and Harris. I know that will leave Nancy Pelosi as president, but in 2022 the Democrats will lose the House and Senate and she will be forced to work with the Republicans.