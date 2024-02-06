Speak Out 9-28-21

For years people have complained about the minimum wage being too low, and many people decided that they were better off on welfare than working. This past year we have started to see wages rise in all fields, and some employers offer sign-on bonuses. But they still can't get enough help. One reason is, since the pandemic, the government has been handing out money to help people who were affected financially. That was the reason they gave us, and then they said people didn't have to pay their rent. And with every good intention when it comes to government handing out money, there is fraud.
Maybe anti-vaxers and anti-maskers need to look up the word responsibility. They already know personal freedom and self determination, so add responsibility to that. Parading around unvaccinated and maskless could expose an immune-compromised person, a chemo patient or even someone's beloved grandmother to COVID simply because their personal freedom was more important. I'm sure they don't lose much sleep over it, though.
The United States' COVID-19 death toll has surpassed the United States' Spanish Flu death toll.
Our country is on the verge of collapse. Our economy is slowing down. Inflation is on the rise. Our southern border is open. Illegal drugs are streaming across while drug overdoses are at an all time high. Human trafficking is rising. Our national security is in danger. Another attack on our homeland is imminent. Our allies are turning against our nation. Our citizens are divided. Crime is on the rise. In just nine months the Biden administration has made poor decisions that has caused all of this. It's time we impeach both Biden and Harris. I know that will leave Nancy Pelosi as president, but in 2022 the Democrats will lose the House and Senate and she will be forced to work with the Republicans.
No matter how much the unvaccinated claim personal freedoms or self determination, one thing remains constant -- they're still the problem! Show some responsibility to the people around you and either get vaccinated or wear a mask. You're putting the onus on the vaccinated to protect themselves from you. That's not how it works!
After receiving 81 million votes in November 2020's election, it's very mind-boggling why the president is confronted by discontented voters at sporting events, concerts and people lining the routes of his motorcades. Should this be happening to the most popular person ever elected president? Well, at least there are no more mean tweets. They were replaced with unconstitutional mask and vaccination mandates. That's an even trade?
As the COVID-19 crisis is unwinding, perhaps it's time for those who are so adamant about forced vaccinations begin to look for a new cause to bring out into the sunlight. Stopping abortion is a noteworthy cause to undertake. While COVID-19 patients survived at a greater than ninety-nine percent rate, the death rate for human beings, from abortions, is greater than 99%. Preventing these homicides is a battle worth fighting.
Federally mandated Covid-19 vaccinations are not forced injections. Employees can refuse if they want, but the employer has to fire them.
