OpinionSeptember 28, 2018

Speak Out 9/28/18

Kudos for trying to get some outdoor music in downtown Cape. Next time, don't schedule it where it will compete with the East Perry County Fair. Altenburg, lawnmower pulls, and the jumping mules will always win. Multiple news outlets report that the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday and left intact its plans to steadily tighten monetary policy, as it forecast that the U.S. economy would enjoy at least three more years of growth. MAGA!...

Shipyard vs. fair

Kudos for trying to get some outdoor music in downtown Cape. Next time, don't schedule it where it will compete with the East Perry County Fair. Altenburg, lawnmower pulls, and the jumping mules will always win.

Sunny forecast

Multiple news outlets report that the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday and left intact its plans to steadily tighten monetary policy, as it forecast that the U.S. economy would enjoy at least three more years of growth. MAGA!

Priorities

SEMO enrollment is down this year. Faculty positions have been eliminated over the past year. Vital staff positions vacated are not being filled for a minimum of a semester to save money. BUT the athletic department just hired another full-time administrator, an Associate Director of Athletics and Senior Women Administrator. So, Dr Vargas and regents, you've just made it perfectly clear once again what, despite your claims to the contrary, your true priority is. Shameful!!

Smear campaign

Shame on the Democrats for their libelous smear campaign against Kavanaugh. What they are doing is unjust, uncalled for, and just down right scummy. McCaskill separate yourself from that group. Call out your fellow Democrats for their foul behavior.

Road less paved

Just wondering if Cape Girardeau County Rd. Department takes care of any roads east of interstate 55 anymore from the looks of a lot of the gravel roads don't look like it.

Conspiracy theory

In all honesty, I knew Mike Jensen had wandered far off the reservation, but I never thought he would go so far as to promulgate a cockeyed conspiracy theory alleged by Ben Carson that the controversy surrounding Judge Kavanaugh is part of a century long effort to remake the U. S. into a presumably Marxian Socialist dictatorial state.

Speak Out
