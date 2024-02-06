Speak Out 9/28/18

Shipyard vs. fair

Kudos for trying to get some outdoor music in downtown Cape. Next time, don't schedule it where it will compete with the East Perry County Fair. Altenburg, lawnmower pulls, and the jumping mules will always win.

Sunny forecast

Multiple news outlets report that the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday and left intact its plans to steadily tighten monetary policy, as it forecast that the U.S. economy would enjoy at least three more years of growth. MAGA!

Priorities

SEMO enrollment is down this year. Faculty positions have been eliminated over the past year. Vital staff positions vacated are not being filled for a minimum of a semester to save money. BUT the athletic department just hired another full-time administrator, an Associate Director of Athletics and Senior Women Administrator. So, Dr Vargas and regents, you've just made it perfectly clear once again what, despite your claims to the contrary, your true priority is. Shameful!!