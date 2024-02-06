All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionSeptember 27, 2019

Speak Out 9/27/19

I couldn't be more impressed with the work Ben Matthews did at the Old McKendree Chapel event on Sunday. I've worked for dailies myself, and often seen a photographer show up, get a picture, and be gone in minutes. Ben worked extremely hard to capture every aspect of the event in an artistic manner, from the opening comments to the conclusion. ...

Good work

I couldn't be more impressed with the work Ben Matthews did at the Old McKendree Chapel event on Sunday. I've worked for dailies myself, and often seen a photographer show up, get a picture, and be gone in minutes. Ben worked extremely hard to capture every aspect of the event in an artistic manner, from the opening comments to the conclusion. You could tell he was intently focused on the technical aspects of his photography as well as being considerate of the event and those around him. I wasn't surprised to see how outstanding his photos were when they were posted online. Thank you for the coverage.

Impeachment

With the news that Trump tried to get the President of the Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden's son, it is time to rush through impeachment. And remove him by Christmas.

Not appropriate

If a coach cusses at a High School student-athlete, you can bet he or she cusses at his wife and kids at home.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson culture

A recent article claimed, "Uptown Jackson plays important role in city's culture." No, no it doesn't. Our culture has little to do with promoting bars across from churches, some knickknack shops, a couple alcohol-drinking events and an organization that doesn't support our Homecomers traditions. Our culture is rooted in our traditions of churches, schools and neighborhood homes.

Greta's gusto

Greta Thunberg at the age of 16 is a real hero. Her stand against Climate Change is an inspiration to all mankind.

Roundabout ridicule

People will really go to any lengths to slam anything new or something they don't like. One recent Speak Out comment talked about how ugly roundabouts are. Really? Roundabouts are usually neatly trimmed and almost park-like. You think those are uglier than a bright red octagonal sign? It is usually rusting and leaning over. Or a chunky electronic apparatus hanging from above? Just admit it you don't like roundabouts because they're different and you have to learn something!

Ready for Shipyard

I had a great time at the Shipyard Music Festival last year and can't wait for it to begin. I'm especially looking forward to Jukebox the Ghost. But all of the bands look great.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 12
Lowry: The travesty of the CBP One app
OpinionOct. 12
Parker: Black clergy speak out for Israel
OpinionOct. 12
Our Opinion: Award recognizes outstanding public library
OpinionOct. 12
Prayer 10-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Letter: Cape's aging water infrastructure
OpinionOct. 12
Letter: Cape's aging water infrastructure
Our Opinion: VintageNOW set to unleash captivating performances
OpinionOct. 11
Our Opinion: VintageNOW set to unleash captivating performances
Speak Out: Will Elon Musk go to Mars?
OpinionOct. 11
Speak Out: Will Elon Musk go to Mars?
Lowry: Yes, Kamala Harris wants you out of your gas-powered car
OpinionOct. 11
Lowry: Yes, Kamala Harris wants you out of your gas-powered car
York: When Kamala Harris's promises come to nothing
OpinionOct. 11
York: When Kamala Harris's promises come to nothing
Prayer 10-11-24
OpinionOct. 11
Prayer 10-11-24
Our Opinion: Survivor Stories highlights courage, grace and poise
OpinionOct. 10
Our Opinion: Survivor Stories highlights courage, grace and poise
Speak Out: Death penalty, presidential politics, new Missourian website and Arena Park
OpinionOct. 10
Speak Out: Death penalty, presidential politics, new Missourian website and Arena Park
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy