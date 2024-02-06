Speak Out 9/27/19

I couldn't be more impressed with the work Ben Matthews did at the Old McKendree Chapel event on Sunday. I've worked for dailies myself, and often seen a photographer show up, get a picture, and be gone in minutes. Ben worked extremely hard to capture every aspect of the event in an artistic manner, from the opening comments to the conclusion. You could tell he was intently focused on the technical aspects of his photography as well as being considerate of the event and those around him. I wasn't surprised to see how outstanding his photos were when they were posted online. Thank you for the coverage.
With the news that Trump tried to get the President of the Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden's son, it is time to rush through impeachment. And remove him by Christmas.
If a coach cusses at a High School student-athlete, you can bet he or she cusses at his wife and kids at home.
A recent article claimed, "Uptown Jackson plays important role in city's culture." No, no it doesn't. Our culture has little to do with promoting bars across from churches, some knickknack shops, a couple alcohol-drinking events and an organization that doesn't support our Homecomers traditions. Our culture is rooted in our traditions of churches, schools and neighborhood homes.
Greta Thunberg at the age of 16 is a real hero. Her stand against Climate Change is an inspiration to all mankind.
People will really go to any lengths to slam anything new or something they don't like. One recent Speak Out comment talked about how ugly roundabouts are. Really? Roundabouts are usually neatly trimmed and almost park-like. You think those are uglier than a bright red octagonal sign? It is usually rusting and leaning over. Or a chunky electronic apparatus hanging from above? Just admit it you don't like roundabouts because they're different and you have to learn something!
I had a great time at the Shipyard Music Festival last year and can't wait for it to begin. I'm especially looking forward to Jukebox the Ghost. But all of the bands look great.
