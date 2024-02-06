Speak Out 9/27/19

Good work

I couldn't be more impressed with the work Ben Matthews did at the Old McKendree Chapel event on Sunday. I've worked for dailies myself, and often seen a photographer show up, get a picture, and be gone in minutes. Ben worked extremely hard to capture every aspect of the event in an artistic manner, from the opening comments to the conclusion. You could tell he was intently focused on the technical aspects of his photography as well as being considerate of the event and those around him. I wasn't surprised to see how outstanding his photos were when they were posted online. Thank you for the coverage.

Impeachment

With the news that Trump tried to get the President of the Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden's son, it is time to rush through impeachment. And remove him by Christmas.

Not appropriate

If a coach cusses at a High School student-athlete, you can bet he or she cusses at his wife and kids at home.