Speak Out 9/27/18

Railing

It should frighten every law abiding citizen to know that anyone can now wait 30 years to bring up a complaint without any offer of proof and attempt to derail another person's life.

Battle lines

Thank you SE Missourian and Semoball for coordinating and working with a reporter from Columbia to provide game coverage of the Jackson vs Battle football game.

Anonymous comment

The media constantly uses the phrase "a senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter" to accommodate cowardice and to promote the liberal media's predetermined narrative. It's sad.

Reasons for silence

We have been hearing a lot this week concerning the sexual assault of Professor Ford by Judge Kavanaugh. Our president now says if this ever happened it would have been filed with law authorities. Not so! Most young women who are sexually assaulted do not contact authorities nor even tell anyone. I know a young lady who was raped by an employer and never told anyone for years, not even her parents. I also experienced sexual harassment in the workplace. Once, it resulted in my not being provided insurance by the company I worked for because I wouldn't engage in sexual relations with the head of HR. I informed my immediate boss and was laughed at and told it was a joke. Needless to say my insurance was delayed for six months. We need to listen carefully to what Professor Ford has to say. It takes a great deal of courage to come out with this type of personal information for the very reasons that she is facing.

Seeing red?

There have been a number of posts prematurely celebrating a "red wave" in November. Some folks might want to diversify their news sources. Republicans might be seeing red in November, but it likely won't be from a red wave.