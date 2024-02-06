Speak Out 9-26-24

Cost of living inflation

The cost of food, transportation, and housing is directly related to the cost of energy. It is time for an all-of-the-above approach to energy. We need to maximize multiple sources of energy and minimize energy consumption. It would not take much of a brainstorming session to generate a list of ways each and every one of us can conserve our energy consumption. I am sure that my own grandmother never turned a light on during the day. And never was a light left on when we left the room at night. My grandparents would have cringed at a fully lit house at night. Their “yard light” had a switch on it. It was on when they needed to see in the yard. Obviously, they did not need to see in the yard when they were asleep at night.