OpinionSeptember 26, 2024
Speak Out 9-26-24
Rising Costs: How Energy Prices Drive Inflation and Simple Steps to Conserve. Plus, the GOP's Future in Question as Trump's Influence Divides the Party.
The cost of food, transportation, and housing is directly related to the cost of energy. It is time for an all-of-the-above approach to energy. We need to maximize multiple sources of energy and minimize energy consumption. It would not take much of a brainstorming session to generate a list of ways each and every one of us can conserve our energy consumption. I am sure that my own grandmother never turned a light on during the day. And never was a light left on when we left the room at night. My grandparents would have cringed at a fully lit house at night. Their “yard light” had a switch on it. It was on when they needed to see in the yard. Obviously, they did not need to see in the yard when they were asleep at night.

Trump’s party

With Trump heading for a second straight defeat and his announcement that he won’t run in 2028, the Republican Party will cease to be a viable party for presidential candidates. Trump’s MAGA base will not support any mainstream candidates, and the mainstream Republicans will not support any of the MAGA-backed candidates. It’s over for the GOP. They have no one to blame but themselves for backing Trump in 2016 and creating the situation that’s destroying their party.

