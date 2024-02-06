All sections
OpinionSeptember 25, 2020

Speak Out 9/25/20

Why does Dale Dye not have a mural painted on our Walk of Fame River Wall. Dale was born in Cape Girardeau, was a famous actor and a decorated Marine. His painting deserves to be on that wall. Thank you to the Cape Girardeau County Health Department for standing your ground and continuing the mask order. ...

New mural

Why does Dale Dye not have a mural painted on our Walk of Fame River Wall. Dale was born in Cape Girardeau, was a famous actor and a decorated Marine. His painting deserves to be on that wall.

Mask order

Thank you to the Cape Girardeau County Health Department for standing your ground and continuing the mask order. The vocal, crazy minority might want to protest at the meetings, but the vast MAJORITY of us stay home and appreciate your efforts. Why should we have our health decisions mandated by a bunch of anti-government, anti-vaccination, anti-public education loud mouths? Thanks again, health department officials!

McConnell, court

Mitch McConnell said the American people should decide who gets to make the next SCOTUS appointment when it looked like Trump might win the election in 2016. Now that it's not looking too good for Trump in 2020 he's decided the American people shouldn't decide who makes the next appointment. The worst part of this is that Trump has corrupted the GOP so thoroughly that this hypocrisy doesn't even embarrass them.

Liberal mandate?

I would ask my Democratic/liberal friends to show me where in the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, or the Holy Bible it is stated that the United States Supreme Court is required to have a majority of liberal judges.

Court nominee

President Trump should nominate a person for the Supreme Court and Senator McConnell should get that person voted on and appointed. A conservative court protects the Constitution and our rights to free speech as well as firearms ownership.

Gender reveal

After seeing the horrific results of a gender reveal party gone bad in California I think it's time for all states to ban any that use some type of explosive or incendiary devices. The California fire has resulted in the death of a firefighter and these parties have already killed or maimed people around the country. Time to use some common sense.

Thanks for mask order

Georgeanne Syler is a class act for how she listened to feedback about Cape's mask order. Thanks for being strong.

Speak Out
