Speak Out 9/25/20

New mural

Why does Dale Dye not have a mural painted on our Walk of Fame River Wall. Dale was born in Cape Girardeau, was a famous actor and a decorated Marine. His painting deserves to be on that wall.

Mask order

Thank you to the Cape Girardeau County Health Department for standing your ground and continuing the mask order. The vocal, crazy minority might want to protest at the meetings, but the vast MAJORITY of us stay home and appreciate your efforts. Why should we have our health decisions mandated by a bunch of anti-government, anti-vaccination, anti-public education loud mouths? Thanks again, health department officials!

McConnell, court

Mitch McConnell said the American people should decide who gets to make the next SCOTUS appointment when it looked like Trump might win the election in 2016. Now that it's not looking too good for Trump in 2020 he's decided the American people shouldn't decide who makes the next appointment. The worst part of this is that Trump has corrupted the GOP so thoroughly that this hypocrisy doesn't even embarrass them.