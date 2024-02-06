Speak Out 9/25/19

Semi-automatic

Another commenter displayed ignorance when describing an AR-15. The rifle is a semi-automatic hunting rifle that is no more dangerous than any other hunting rifle. It's not an assault rifle. As my Grandpappy used to say, if you don't know what you're taking about then you should keep your mouth shut.

Criminal consequences

CBS news it is so sad. Separation of kids and parents at the border. Knowing it is illegal to do something and this is what happens. Why doesn't CBS find out how many Americans are in prison for doing something illegal who are also separated from their kids. There are consequences for crime and illegal things, and it is sad for the kids. And yes it is the Trump Administration that is responsible. Thank you President Trump for standing up for consequences for criminal!