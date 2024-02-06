All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionSeptember 25, 2019

Speak Out 9/25/19

The party of Sen. Robert Byrd and the KKK is raising questions about the integrity of Judge Brett Kavanaugh again and talking about impeachment. Can you see the hypocrisy? I certainly can. Leave Kavanaugh alone. We need more conservative judges to protect the constitution...

Dem hypocrisy

The party of Sen. Robert Byrd and the KKK is raising questions about the integrity of Judge Brett Kavanaugh again and talking about impeachment. Can you see the hypocrisy? I certainly can. Leave Kavanaugh alone. We need more conservative judges to protect the constitution.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Semi-automatic

Another commenter displayed ignorance when describing an AR-15. The rifle is a semi-automatic hunting rifle that is no more dangerous than any other hunting rifle. It's not an assault rifle. As my Grandpappy used to say, if you don't know what you're taking about then you should keep your mouth shut.

Criminal consequences

CBS news it is so sad. Separation of kids and parents at the border. Knowing it is illegal to do something and this is what happens. Why doesn't CBS find out how many Americans are in prison for doing something illegal who are also separated from their kids. There are consequences for crime and illegal things, and it is sad for the kids. And yes it is the Trump Administration that is responsible. Thank you President Trump for standing up for consequences for criminal!

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 10
Our Opinion: VintageNOW set to unleash captivating performan...
OpinionOct. 10
Our Opinion: Award recognizes outstanding public library
OpinionOct. 10
Our Opinion: Survivor Stories highlights courage, grace and ...
OpinionOct. 10
Speak Out: Death penalty, presidential politics, new Missour...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Thiessen: Why isn’t Trump deploying Nikki Haley on the campaign trail?
OpinionOct. 10
Thiessen: Why isn’t Trump deploying Nikki Haley on the campaign trail?
Goldberg: Would the Republican Party survive a Trump defeat?
OpinionOct. 10
Goldberg: Would the Republican Party survive a Trump defeat?
Prayer 10-10-24
OpinionOct. 10
Prayer 10-10-24
Paid Election Letter: The state of the 8th
OpinionOct. 9
Paid Election Letter: The state of the 8th
Speak Out: Compliments on the new Southeast Missourian website
OpinionOct. 9
Speak Out: Compliments on the new Southeast Missourian website
Lowry: Dockworkers for economic stagnation
OpinionOct. 9
Lowry: Dockworkers for economic stagnation
Prayer 10-9-24
OpinionOct. 9
Prayer 10-9-24
Smith: Standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel
OpinionOct. 9
Smith: Standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy