Speak Out: Republicans at a crossroads: Trumpism or traditional values?

Migrant workers

Trump claims he will lower grocery prices while at the same time vowing to deport 10 million illegal and legal immigrants. This is as stupid as his claim that tariffs won’t raise consumer prices. If 10 million immigrants are deported fruit and vegetable prices will skyrocket and grocery bills will become astronomically high. Does he even know who picks the vast majority of crops in America? I guess not!

Big Win

Congratulations to the Redhawsk for bringing the Wheel back to Cape Girardeau. That was a big win for SEMO football! Go Coach Tuke!

Perceived propaganda

The movie theater is making a choice when it promotes debunked propaganda fiction by the same guy who spread the 2000 Mules lies. Don't call it a "documentary." Our Democracy deserves better than this.

Trumpism

Republicans have a choice to make about the future of the party. Do they continue on the path of supporting extremism as they are with Trump or do the rein in the MAGA faction and go back to their roots. If they continue with Trump the outcome is clear: total loss of the presidency, House and Senate.