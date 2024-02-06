Speak Out 9-24-23

Come on Cape PD! Even when I'm mowing, which puts me close to the street, you come speeding down Gordonville Road! No emergency, no lights or sirens. The speed limit is 30 mph. We need you to be the example, NOT showing others that it is OK to ignore our laws!
As a Christian, veteran, and a conservative, I'm embarrassed that my fellow Americans support Donald Trump. I'm equally embarrassed that anyone would support Joe Biden. We deserve better than these two clowns.
Did the National Weather Service quit using black magic markers on the maps showing hurricane information? I don't remember seeing any in awhile. Maybe it was just that one time.
The leader of the Proud Boys just got a 22-year sentence in federal prison. That should prove once and for all that Jan. 6 was not a normal tourist day of a legitimate political discourse, it was an insurrection!
No matter the chatter about climate change the weather in Southeast Missouri more often than not cools down at District Fair time like clockwork.
The media companies are pushing the narrative that Joe Biden is too old because they swear polls back it up. They don't report that the same polls say people will vote for him anyway. This country needs a decent president, an honorable man. And if he is closer to 80, so what? Because the other senior citizen isn't an option from a jail cell.
