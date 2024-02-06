Speak Out 9-24-23

Speeding police

Come on Cape PD! Even when I'm mowing, which puts me close to the street, you come speeding down Gordonville Road! No emergency, no lights or sirens. The speed limit is 30 mph. We need you to be the example, NOT showing others that it is OK to ignore our laws!

We deserve better

As a Christian, veteran, and a conservative, I'm embarrassed that my fellow Americans support Donald Trump. I'm equally embarrassed that anyone would support Joe Biden. We deserve better than these two clowns.

What about the maps?

Did the National Weather Service quit using black magic markers on the maps showing hurricane information? I don't remember seeing any in awhile. Maybe it was just that one time.