Speak Out 9/24/21

After listening to all of these politicians say that Biden's vaccination mandates are unconstitutional, I have to ask: Where in the Constitution does it say a president has no right to try to save American lives?
The greatest threat to our country is not climate change. Our greatest threat is the runaway spending by our government. The national debt will be our demise if it is not brought under control and reduced. As Ronald Reagan said, "Washington does not have a revenue problem, it has a spending problem."
The Supreme Court has been bought and paid for. It is way past time for term limits and more judges are needed to overcome the rot to the very core.
The same people who received the polio, smallpox, tetanus, diphtheria, measles and flu vaccines didn't scream about their personal freedoms. So why now?
I'm identifying as an immigrant who crossed illegally at the southern border. Therefore, according to the current administration's policy, I'm exempted from COVID-19 vaccinations.
The mall and Cape stores need to check their entrances for trees and bushes that block a driver's view.
The reports of motorcycle wrecks with fatalities should be required to list whether the driver was wearing a helmet and insured. Bad law promoted by crooked politicians need to be exposed and on the record.
Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, a native of Wentzville, Missouri, was killed by a homicide bomber in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26. He was brought home on Sept. 8 to his final resting place. Who cares about what happened in Afghanistan? The thousands of people who lined the freeway, stood on every overpass between Saint Louis International Airport and Cave Springs exit in St Charles, and the people in a mile's long escort care about the event that took the lives of 13 American soldiers. The multitudes came to pay their respects to Missouri's hometown hero. Rest in peace, Lance Corporal. Semper Fidelis.
Republicans were claiming a rigged election before the first ballots were cast in the California recall because they knew they would lose. That's how predictable they've become and we will see the same thing in 2022 and 2024. Larry Elder lost the recall election because no one wanted him to be governor. Donald Trump lost because no one wanted him to be president ever again. No cheating, just rejection, plain and simple.
The most powerful governments on earth have failed to stop the spread of a virus. But they claim, if you pay more taxes, they can change the earth's temperature. Is that possible?
