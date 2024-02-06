Speak Out 9/24/21

Vaccine mandate

After listening to all of these politicians say that Biden's vaccination mandates are unconstitutional, I have to ask: Where in the Constitution does it say a president has no right to try to save American lives?

Runaway spending

The greatest threat to our country is not climate change. Our greatest threat is the runaway spending by our government. The national debt will be our demise if it is not brought under control and reduced. As Ronald Reagan said, "Washington does not have a revenue problem, it has a spending problem."

SCOTUS term limits

The Supreme Court has been bought and paid for. It is way past time for term limits and more judges are needed to overcome the rot to the very core.

What's different?

The same people who received the polio, smallpox, tetanus, diphtheria, measles and flu vaccines didn't scream about their personal freedoms. So why now?

I am exempt

I'm identifying as an immigrant who crossed illegally at the southern border. Therefore, according to the current administration's policy, I'm exempted from COVID-19 vaccinations.