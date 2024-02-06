All sections
OpinionSeptember 24, 2019

Speak Out 9/24/19

Road repairs

The two streets that need resurfacing in Cape are Sprigg from Broadway to Bertling and Lexington from Cape Rock east to Big Bend. These have way too many greasy spots, especially Lexington.

Strongest president

We have one of the strongest presidents this country has ever had. Any other president who would have the stuff thrown at him every minute of the day and night that is 99% false and still lead this country into unprecedented growth and unemployment would probably not have been mentally able to handle this for months, let alone years. Can you imagine the possibilities if the Hillary crowd would have gotten over the election and actually supported what was best for this country?

Gathering area

Wondering if the owner of the newly-cleared property next to Cracker Barrel might consider putting in a small playground for families staying in all the surrounding hotels. A gathering area there would be great.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

