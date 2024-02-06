Speak Out 9/24/19

Strongest president

We have one of the strongest presidents this country has ever had. Any other president who would have the stuff thrown at him every minute of the day and night that is 99% false and still lead this country into unprecedented growth and unemployment would probably not have been mentally able to handle this for months, let alone years. Can you imagine the possibilities if the Hillary crowd would have gotten over the election and actually supported what was best for this country?

Gathering area

Wondering if the owner of the newly-cleared property next to Cracker Barrel might consider putting in a small playground for families staying in all the surrounding hotels. A gathering area there would be great.